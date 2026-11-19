Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test in Centurion next week.

Though he admits he is frustrated after being ruled out of the Test series decider against Bangladesh, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says his time on the sidelines will be an opportunity for him to reassess things ahead of a crunch three-match series against England.

Bavuma left the field with a right calf strain during South Africa’s first innings at the Wanderers this week, and though he returned to make an unbeaten 68, he did not field during Bangladesh’s second innings.

Despite his absence in the field, the Proteas coasted to a nine-wicket victory in the morning session on the final day of the match on Thursday.

“I’m obviously frustrated that I find myself in this situation… but people will continue managing it under the supervision of the medical team,” Bavuma said.

“I’ve been ruled out of the second Test, and I’m under that rehab process now, looking to be ready as soon as I can.”

‘A nice little reset’

Ahead of the second and final match against Bangladesh starting in Centurion on Monday, the Proteas were expected to dominate again and wrap up a 2-0 series win.

However, they were set to face England in a crucial series starting next month, as they looked to secure their place in next year’s World Test Championship final, aiming to defend their global title.

Bavuma confirmed he would stay with the national side for their second match against Bangladesh, and he felt his time off the pitch would give him an opportunity to take a breath and prepare for their battle against England.

“I guess it’s maybe a nice little reset for me, just to take stock of where I am as a batter – what are the things I’m doing well and the team are doing well – and then I’ll probably have a little bit of a forward view of what’s to come in December in that challenge.”

The SA team were superb against Bangladesh at the Wanderers. Marques Ackerman and Ryan Rickelton both scored centuries, while spin bowler Simon Harmer took 6/51 during the Tigers’ second innings to wrap up the win.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned match figures of 8/118 and hit a career-best 72 with the bat, was named Player of the Match.