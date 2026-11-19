Simon Harmer took 6/51 during Bangladesh's second innings, paving the way to South Africa's convincing triumph.

Spin bowler Simon Harmer shone on the final day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Thursday, as the Proteas wrapped up a nine-wicket win at the Wanderers.

The tourists resumed their second innings at 100/5 in the morning session, trailing the SA team by 57 runs with five wickets in hand.

And while they would have been hoping to fight for a draw, the Tigers’ lower order fell apart as they were bowled out for 168 before lunch.

Harmer led the Proteas attack, taking 6/51 – his fourth career five-wicket haul in a Test innings – and removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud with successive deliveries to close out the match.

Speedster Kagiso Rabada, the only other Proteas bowler to take a wicket on the last day of the game, grabbed 3/48 for a match return of 8/118.

Proteas second innings

Set a target of just 12 runs to win in their second innings, South Africa coasted to victory, reaching 12/1 off just nine deliveries.

The SA side remained unbeaten in 17 Tests played against Bangladesh since 2002.

They were set to target a series win over the Tigers in the second match of the two-Test series starting in Centurion on Monday.

“The signs were there that it was a good batting wicket,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

“We had to put a big score on the board (in the first innings) and get a lead, and the conversations (in the second innings) worked.