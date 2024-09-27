A ‘thin line’ between winning and experimenting, Markam admits

South Africa will meet Ireland in T20 International matches in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Sunday.

The Proteas are trying not to let widespread criticism get to them, according to captain Aiden Markram, as the national cricket team look to bounce back in this weekend’s T20 International series against Ireland.

After falling in a historic 2-1 ODI series defeat to Afghanistan in Sharjah last week with an under-strength squad, the experimental Proteas side will face Ireland in T20 matches in Abu Dhabi on Friday (5.30pm SA time) and Sunday.

Locked In & Ready! 🔥



The Proteas Men are hard at work in the Abu Dhabi heat ☀️ as they gear up for their first T20I clash against Ireland!



🗓️: 27 September

⏰: 17h30

🏟️: Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium

📺: Supersport#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/wi1yDkq7l4 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 26, 2024

“People are always going to have an opinion from the outside, but what matters to us as a squad most importantly is understanding where we are currently and making sure we fast-track our learning through experiences like this, so we can ultimately become a better team and a squad with better depth, and then we can win games for South Africa,” Markram said.

“So we’re not here to accept defeat. I’m not the greatest loser, and neither are the boys in the dressing room. We’re definitely here with the mindset to win, of course, but also to keep that slightly bigger picture in mind.”

A ‘thin line’ finding balance

Finding a balance between experimenting and winning matches had been the central discussion in and around the Proteas squad after their defeat to Afghanistan, and Markram acknowledged there was a “thin line” between the two, and succeeding in both was a challenge.

In terms of depth, Markram said they were pleased with the growth they had seen in the domestic game back home, in various formats.

By giving players opportunities on their ongoing tour of the UAE, he hoped they could capitalise on that by expanding the depth within the national squad.

Targeting series victory

He also hoped they had enough firepower to recover from their loss to Afghanistan by securing victory over Ireland.

“It’s a big challenge for us, and an exciting challenge. As a team we want to get back to winning ways. I don’t think any sportsman likes to lose,” Markram said.

“So we’re really fizzed up about the idea of trying to win and also the bigger picture for us is the squad at the moment, growing that depth of players and giving guys great experience that they can take back to where they go and keep operating by those standards to become quality international players.”

After their T20 International matches this weekend, the Proteas will face Ireland in three ODI games starting next week.