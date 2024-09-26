OPINION: Proteas have nothing to gain, everything to lose against Ireland

Should they beat Ireland, there will be little celebration from SA fans, but if they lose, supporters will be left fuming.

The Proteas seem determined to hit back against Ireland on their tour of the UAE, but whether they win or lose, few people seem to care.

It is of course important that smaller cricketing nations have a chance to play bigger teams, in order to grow the global game, but matches against Afghanistan and Ireland aren’t going to draw much interest from South African fans.

And after losing for the first time in a series against Afghanistan last week, the interest back home would have been reduced even more.

Unwanted situation

Now the national team are stuck in an unwanted situation, in which they have everything to lose and nothing to gain in the five matches they’re set to play against Ireland over the next couple of weeks.

Should they beat Ireland, there will be little celebration from SA fans. Anything other than a victory against the minnows will be considered unacceptable.

If they lose, however, Proteas supporters will be left fuming and wondering why they bother at all with a team that are so inconsistent they can beat the world’s best one day and lose to lowly-ranked opposition the next.

High standards

The reality is that the Springboks have set the standard, and with four Rugby World Cup titles under their belt, other SA teams have a long way to go to reach similar heights.

And while they have done better over the last year, reaching the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in India and progressing to the final at the T20 World Cup in West Indies, the Proteas need to win more often to rake in similar support as the Boks.

Even with a second-string experimental squad in the UAE, South African cricket fans expect the Proteas to beat unfancied opposition.

It is clear that Proteas coach Rob Walter is looking ahead to major international tournaments over the next few years, but a loss to Afghanistan suggests they are going to have to pick up their socks.

A first ever T20 defeat to Ireland would be even worse, and while few Proteas fans will be delighted if they win, it will at least prevent them from giving up hope.