Rickelton and Hendricks carry Proteas to T20 victory over Ireland

Playing his seventh T20 International, Rickelton racked up his first half-century.

Opening batters Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks ran rampant on Friday night, ensuring South Africa wrapped up a commanding eight-wicket victory in the first of two T20 Internationals against Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

Hoping to earn their first ever T20 win over the Proteas, Ireland did well to put up a defendable total, but the SA team were superb in their run chase.

Match Results | 🟡🟢



The Proteas win by 8 Wickets! 🏏🇿🇦🔥

Securing the first victory of the 2-part T20i series against Ireland. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvsIRE pic.twitter.com/FwyF7jzuuQ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 27, 2024

Set a target of 172 runs to win, Rickelton and Hendricks took the fight to the opposition’s attack, combining in a 136-run stand for the first wicket.

Shortly after making his 16th T20I century, Hendricks was trapped lbw by seamer Craig Young in the 13th over, having contributed 51 runs off 33 balls.

And Rickelton was dismissed by Mark Adair in the next over, but he had done enough to pave the way for his team, hitting 76 off 48 deliveries in an innings which featured six sixes. Playing his seventh T20 International, Rickelton racked up his first half-century.

Matthew Breetzke (19 not out) and captain Aiden Markram (17 not out) then carried the Proteas over the line, linking up in an unbroken 36-run partnership for the third wicket as they guided their side to 174/2 with 14 balls to spare.

Three of Ireland’s six bowlers went for more than 11 runs an over as they failed to contain their opponents.

Ireland innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Ireland got off to a great start as they raced to 63/2 during the powerplay.

They lost their third wicket in the seventh over, but Curtis Campher and Neil Rock regained control for their team by sharing 59 runs for the fourth wicket.

Spin bowler Nqaba Peter managed to break the stand in the 14th over when he removed Rock for 37 runs.

Campher, who was dropped by Ottneil Baartman on 17, went on to make 49 runs off 36 balls before Patrick Kruger had him caught by Baartman, who made sure this time after tracking the ball from short fine leg.

After losing key wickets, Ireland’s momentum slowed over the last couple of overs of their innings, with the Proteas ultimately restricting them to 171/8.

Playing his fifth T20 International, all-rounder Kruger was the best of the SA bowlers, taking three scalps in the final over of the innings to return career-best figures of 4/27.

South Africa will face Ireland in the second and final match of their T20 International series in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (5.30pm SA time), ahead of three ODI matches starting next week.