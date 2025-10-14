De Zorzi backs Proteas batters to carry them over the line on day four

South Africa need 226 runs to win with eight wickets in hand in their second innings.

Middle-order batter Tony de Zorzi is confident the Proteas can stick their heels in at the crease and fight for victory on Wednesday, though they will enter the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan on the back foot.

At the close of play on Tuesday, the Proteas were on 51/2 in their second innings, needing 226 runs to win. Opener Ryan Rickelton was on 29 not out and De Zorzi was unbeaten on 16.

De Zorzi, who hit 104 runs in the SA team’s first innings — his second career century in his 14th Test — felt a big partnership was going to be key.

And while he believed he and Rickelton (who made 71 in the first innings) could put up a valuable stand, he also backed other players in the national side to stand up and deliver.

“I think any of our batters coming in will be crucial. They’re all gun batters, so if anyone can get into a partnership I think that will settle the changeroom because I think a partnership on this wicket is gold,” De Zorzi said after stumps were drawn yesterday.

“Ricks (Rickelton) and I are both lefties but we both bat a little bit differently, we both have different strengths, and I think we complement each other quite well.”

Taking on Pakistan’s spinners

In Pakistan’s second innings on Wednesday, spinners continued to shine on a wicket which suited slow bowlers, with Senuran Muthusamy taking 5/57 for a career best match return of 11/174 – his first 10-wicket haul in a Test – while Simon Harmer took 4/51.

Though the hosts also had quality spin bowlers (Noman Ali took six wickets in the Proteas’ first innings) De Zorzi said they were prepared for the tough conditions the SA batters were expecting to face on the fourth day of the match.

“It is what we prepared for and what we spoke about,” De Zorzi said.

“We had the correct mindset and game plans coming into the match. I think you can see that in our team selection and how we’ve all tried to play and adapt, so I think we are prepared and we will definitely give it our best tomorrow.”