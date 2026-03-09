Cricket

Two Proteas players picked in T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

9 March 2026

The select XI also includes, among others, four Indian players and one Zimbabwean.

Lungi Ngidi and Aiden Markram

Lungi Ngidi (left) and Aiden Markram have been recognised for their performances at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

Two South Africans, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi, have been named in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament.

Markram was also named the captain of the side.

Winning team, India, have four players in the select XI, while former local cricketer Shadley van Schalkwyk, who now plays for the USA and starred with the ball at the tournament, was named 12th man.

Indian players, Sanju Samson, who was named player of the tournament, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were all recognised for their performances.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who took 4/17 in his team’s win against Australia, made the side as one of the fast bowlers.

Adil Rashid of England was also included as was his team-mate, Will Jacks, who bowls spin and is a lower-order batter.

Jason Holder of the West Indies also filled an all-rounder role at number seven in the lineup.

Pakistan’s top order batter Sahibzada Farhan was picked to open the batting with Samson.

The selection panel consisted of Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Eoin Morgan (broadcasters); Gaurav Saxena (ICC representative); and Rex Clementine (sports journalist)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament:

Sahibzada Farhan, Sanju Sansom (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram (capt), Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Blessing Muzarabani; 12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk

