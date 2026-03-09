Multimedia

Sports roundup: India go back-to-back, Blitzboks win Vancouver title

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Shaun Holland

9 March 2026

There was plenty of exciting sporting action this past weekend.

India won a second straight T20 World Cup title when they beat New Zealand in the final of this year’s tournament in Ahmedabad on Sunday, to go with the trophy they won in 2024 in the Caribbean.

It was a thrilling tournament, with plenty of good cricket played. South Africa didn’t lose a game until the semi-finals, and they will hope for a better showing next time.

On the rugby front, there were a few surprises in the Six Nations, which will ensure an exciting end to the competition this weekend, while in the URC, the Bulls host the Stormers on Saturday in what should be an action-packed game.

Of course, our Blitzboks won the Vancouver Sevens tournament on Sunday and are now in with a real shout of winning the overall series title.

In other sporting news, George Russell won the Australian Grand Prix, while Dan Bradbury won the Joburg Open. There was also plenty of football action to keep fans glued to their screens and devices.

Keep an eye on The Citizen, online and in print every day, for all your sporting news.

