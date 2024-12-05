Ryan Rickelton racks up maiden international century for Proteas

Rickelton made 101 runs to put his team in a decent position on day one.

Ryan Rickelton enjoyed a breakthrough performance on Thursday, standing up for the Proteas with his debut century on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

Playing his eighth Test, Rickelton had a career-best score of 42 runs heading into the match, and he would have been desperate for runs.

He delivered in style, taking the opportunity with both hands after he replaced injured all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the team that beat Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban last week.

Rickelton racked up his first international ton in any format, guiding the hosts to 269/7 in their first innings at the close of play.

While it initially seemed he had fallen on 98 runs, Rickelton had an lbw call overturned following a successful review (after it was found he got a nick onto his pad) and he went on to reach his hundred two balls later.

“I feel playing against the new ball in red-ball cricket actually helps me. It tightens me up, whereas if I’m down at five or six I get a bit too loose or expansive,” said Rickelton, who was moved up the order to number three.

“So I jumped at the opportunity when they said I could bat at three, and obviously I had my game plan having had some relative success here (at St George’s Park) in the past domestically, and I just tried to stick to it for long parts of the day.

“I wasn’t willing to budge until that last shot, and I was happy just to get over the line.”

Poor start

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas lost opener Tony de Zorzi in the second over before they had any runs on the board.

And while they were reduced to 44/3 midway through the morning session, Rickelton managed to lay a foundation with support from captain Temba Bavuma as they launched a successful recovery.

Bavuma contributed 78 runs off 109 deliveries before Asitha Fernando had him caught behind, ending a 133-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

After the skipper was removed, Rickelton went on to combine in a 77-run stand with Kyle Verreynne for the sixth wicket.

Rickelton reached his ton in the final session, and he faced another 19 balls for just one more run before he was eventually removed for 101. He faced 250 deliveries, hitting 11 fours.

At stumps, Verreynne was unbeaten on 48 not out, with South Africa holding three wickets in hand in their first innings.