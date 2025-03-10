Warriors lose out on play-off place for not fielding required number of black players

The team from the Eastern Cape have also been fined for the breach.

The Warriors cricket team have been stripped of their place in the SA 1Day Cup play-offs for failing to field the required number of black players in their team.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday that the Warriors had lost their place in the knockouts after being docked log points for their breach.

CSA said in a press statement that following a comprehensive review and investigation, the CSA Board had determined that the Warriors failed to meet the stipulated transformation requirements during their match on 16 February 2025 against the Dolphins in Durban.

The breach pertained specifically to Clause 3.2.2 of the CSA Administrative Conditions, which requires teams to field a minimum of three black African players in the starting XI. Six players of colour are required in the XI.

It is understood the Warriors’ two black African players in their XI were Andile Mokgakane and Sinethemba Qeshile. The Warriors won the match by 116 runs.

Docked points and fined

The sanctions imposed include loss of match points. Thus, the Warriors will forfeit all match points for the match in question and the Dolphins will be awarded four match points from the fixture. However, no bonus points will be allocated.

A monetary fine has also been included, with 50% payable before the end of the current financial year. The remaining 50% will be suspended for five years and will only be activated if a similar breach occurs within that period.

As a direct consequence of this sanction, the Warriors will no longer qualify for the 1Day Cup play-offs, altering the competition’s final standings.

The Dolphins now move to second place on the log and will host the Titans in the play-off on Wednesday.

It is understood that had the Warriors, who are coached by former Proteas allrounder Robin Peterson, requested leniency and understanding because of a potential injury to a player, CSA would have heard the appeal and could have allowed them to field just two black African players without sanction.

Rapport quoted Peterson on Sunday as saying all teams will have players pick up niggles before important matches.