Wolvaardt’s Proteas target powerplay improvement in T20 series against India

The Proteas women's team take on their Indian counterparts in a five-match T20 series starting in Durban on Friday.

Besides seeking an improved bowling performance, the Proteas women’s team will also hope to improve their early innings batting when they come up against India in a five-match T20 series this month, starting in Durban on Friday.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team lost both the ODI and T20 series against New Zealand recently and will want to find form, rhythm and confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup in England, starting in the middle of June.

Ahead of the series opener, Wolvaardt said the top order batting, especially inside the first six overs of the powerplay, needed to be better.

“It’s definitely a phase we’re looking to be positive in,” said the captain, who has opened the batting and come in at No 3 in the order of late.

“With just two fielders out, it’s an important phase of the game. We weren’t at our best in New Zealand.

“With us having so much power in our middle order, with players like Nadine (de Klerk), Chloe (Tryon), Kayla (Reynecke) and (Annerie) Dercksen still to come … behind us at the top of the order, it sort of gives us a bit of freedom, so we’ll be looking to take care of the first 10 (overs), to be nice and positive, because we have the back 10 sorted. We need to use all the resources in our lineup properly.”

Versatile Reynecke

Indeed, young Reynecke, for one, has been a revelation since coming into the team, in both the ODI and T20 formats.

“Kayla is very exciting. She bowls off-spin, which is a little different to Sune (Luus), and then she can also come in and smash sixes at will … you don’t get that every day. Her being there helps with the balance of the team.

“She’s got this raw power which is hard to teach. She’s so destructive and explosive, something that’s rare in a youngster, but hopefully she’s able to do what she’s doing for many more games for us.”

India will be a big test for Wolvaardt and Co.

“They have world class spinners, so how we play them will be key,” said the skipper. “We need to be nice and positive against them.

“They’ll also pose a good test for our spinners. They’re great side, with many players coming off a lot of cricket in the IPL, so the series will be a good challenge. We both like to play an exciting brave brand of cricket.”