I want to help South Africa win the World Cup – Shabnim Ismail

At 37-years-old Ismail is hoping to win the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup with the Proteas.

Veteran Proteas pace spearhead Shabnim Ismail has been lured out of retirement to hopefully be the final piece of the puzzle that assists them in finally getting over the line at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The 2026 tournament is in England and Wales in June and July.

The Proteas women have reached three straight World Cup finals, in T20 and 50-over cricket, and have lost each time, and the return of Ismail could be exactly what the team need to help them claim the big prize.

Ismail played in the first of those finals, in the 2023 T20 World Cup on home soil, and did her part taking two wickets, but unfortunately watched on as South Africa fell short against Australia, with her announcing her retirement from international cricket shortly thereafter.

World Cup finals

She thus missed out on the 2024 T20 World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates, where the Proteas went down to New Zealand, and the 50-over World Cup final in India last year, where the Proteas were beaten by the hosts in the finale.

“Me leaving in 2023 after losing to Australia was a bitter pill to swallow. I am hoping that we can reverse that going to this World Cup and make it right through, win the World Cup and come home really happy,” said Ismail about her return.

Ismail admitted that she didn’t think the team actually needed her, due to how well they have been doing over the past few years, but she said she was looking forward to playing alongside the current crop of bowlers.

“I am really looking forward to playing with some old and new faces. I’ve missed playing with Marizanne Kapp, and I know there are youngsters coming through the pipeline like (Ayanda) Hlubi,” said Ismail.

“Aya (Khaka) has been doing well. Tumi (Sekhukhune) has been good and opening the bowling, which worries me a little because she might be taking my spot,” joked the 37-year-old.

Ismail opened up about how Proteas women’s coach Mandla Mashimbyi managed to entice her back into the national setup.

Feeling needed

“We had some back and forth conversations but there was a point when he actually gave me a call and said: ‘Take your time and make a decision. I am not forcing you to play, but I really need, and want, you to come back and help us win the World Cup,'” explained Ismail.

“He also mentioned to me that they were missing that one pace element … but it’s not as if I am going to be the magic stick. But I am hoping when we get to the World Cup I can try make a difference and help the youngsters with my skill and experience.”

Since retiring from international cricket, Ismail has kept herself sharp by playing domestic cricket, and in T20 leagues around the world, including in the Women’s Big Bash in Australia and the Women’s Premier League in India.

‘Miss playing cricket’

She has continued to impress against some of the best players in the world, and at 37 is now eager to see if she can still cut it at international level.

“I never thought I’d come back and play (for the Proteas) again, but in saying that I miss playing (international) cricket in general,” said Ismail.

“Playing at the highest level, against the best of the best in the world. It will be really great for me to come back and see if I can still portray my skills and execute when I go out there.

“I am a really hard worker. I still am who I am, I never change. I just want to go out there, do my thing, and the most important part is try help win the World Cup for South Africa, that would be the cherry on the top for me.”