Doping control lab in Bloem must resolve various issues before sanction is lifted

This is the second time in eight years the laboratory has been suspended.

Multiple issues need to be resolved, from testing measures to technical documents, before South Africa’s doping control laboratory in Bloemfontein will have the suspension of its accreditation lifted, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

In September last year, Wada had imposed an analytical testing restriction (ATR) on the laboratory, relating specifically to the gas chromatography combustion isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method which is used to test for prohibited substances in athletes’ urine samples.

Placing further sanctions on the facility, Wada confirmed on Monday that its accreditation had been suspended “due to multiple non-conformities with the international standard for laboratories”. These included non-conformities with technical documents and the continued ATR, among other concerns.

“The suspension, which took effect on 1 March 2024, prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including analyses of urine and blood samples, with the exception of analysis related to the athlete biological passport hematological module,” Wada said.

Testing abroad

During the suspension, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) would have to send its samples to another continent for testing, as the facility in the Free State is the only Wada accredited laboratory in Africa.

Aside from potential delays in receiving test results, there could also be additional costs involved, as was seemingly the case when the lab in Bloem was previously suspended by Wada in 2016.

In the 2015/16 financial year, Saids spent R6.5 million on doping control, and the following year (after the lab was sanctioned) it spent R13.6 million.

It remained unclear what additional costs would be involved due to the latest suspension of the local laboratory’s accreditation, but potential reprieve had been offered, with Wada stating that expeditious measures would be rewarded.

If the laboratory met requirements, it could apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period.

If it did not address the non-conformities, however, Wada said the facility could be facing another six-month suspension.