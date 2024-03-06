Problems with SA’s anti-doping lab could have long-term impact

It might not have an immediate impact in terms of drug testing in South African sport, but the long-term repercussions could be significant after the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) confirmed its suspension of the internationally accredited doping control laboratory in Bloemfontein. What is most concerning is that this is not the first time it has happened. The testing facility in the Free State was previously suspended in 2016, and after failing to address outstanding nonconformities, it had its accreditation revoked in 2017. And while the issue was later resolved, with the lab ultimately regaining its status, the country's fight against doping…

It might not have an immediate impact in terms of drug testing in South African sport, but the long-term repercussions could be significant after the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) confirmed its suspension of the internationally accredited doping control laboratory in Bloemfontein.

What is most concerning is that this is not the first time it has happened.

The testing facility in the Free State was previously suspended in 2016, and after failing to address outstanding nonconformities, it had its accreditation revoked in 2017.

And while the issue was later resolved, with the lab ultimately regaining its status, the country’s fight against doping hit another snag last year when the government’s anti-doping legislation was found to be non-compliant by Wada.

That too was resolved, with South Africa narrowly avoiding punishment, but it gave the country a shake due to fears that the SA flag would not be flown in the Rugby World Cup playoffs (which it was, in the end).

Knock-on effect

And now it seems the laboratory in Bloem is back in the same spot it found itself in eight years ago, and it could have a knock-on effect if solutions are not found soon.

It is the only Wada accredited facility in Africa, and when anti-doping samples taken by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) can’t be tested within our borders, they need to be sent elsewhere.

For South Africa, the next nearest labs which meet Wada standards are in South America (Cuba and Brazil) and the Middle East (Qatar and the UAE), and sending samples to other continents is more of a challenge.

The more money that is spent on the tests, the more likely it is that Saids will need to reduce the amount of testing that’s conducted, and sending samples elsewhere could also create delays in receiving results.

It’s not the end of the world. South African athletes will still be tested across all sporting codes and there is probably little doubt that the latest issues with the facility in Bloem will be sorted out.

But having a Wada accredited lab in SA has obvious benefits for Saids, and time is of the essence if they are going to avoid a long-term impact.