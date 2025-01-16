Fencing starts to grow again after SA’s first Olympic showing in 16 years

The first South African to compete in fencing at the Olympics since 2008, Harry Saner encourages locals to pursue their dreams.

Progress is being made in growing the sport of fencing in South Africa after the country’s first representation at the Olympics since 2008.

Almost no fuss was made last year when Joburg fencer Harry Saner became the first South African to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He competed in the men’s épée division, losing to Vadim Sharlaimov of Kazakhstan in the first bout. But this is more than any other South African fencer in his generation can say, and losing to Sharlaimov is nothing to be ashamed of as he has an International Fencing Federation world ranking of 47.

Six months later, Saner and SA coach Gennady Tyshler said they are seeing renewed interest in the sport.

Upcoming fencers work towards their dreams

“There has been an increase in interest since the Olympics and I hope that because South Africans were able to see me compete they too can believe and work towards their biggest dreams,” Saner told The Citizen.

“Like any sport, it takes time and a lot of effort to grow. I absolutely do believe there is interest in fencing in SA.

“It’s amazing what South Africa has been able to achieve with a fencing community that is significantly smaller than many other countries.”

Harry Saner was the first South African to compete at the Olympics in 16 years. Picture: Supplied

Tyshler, a world-renowned coach and president of the International Fencing Federation Coaching Council, said there has indeed been an increase in the intake of fencers at local clubs in recent months, especially his fencing school in Randburg.

Administration and funding are the main challenges in fencing

However, he said much still must be done in the Fencing Federation of South Africa’s organisational structuring of the sport to make it easier for fencers to compete nationally and internationally.

“We only have three tournaments per year while other countries have every two weeks,” he said.

“The National Championships took place at the same time as the Olympics so Harry didn’t even go to nationals last year. It’s poor administration.”

Saner agreed: “We need more clarity on our selection and ranking systems and myriad of other decisions that our federation needs to include the community in.”

The Olympian said funding was also a problem – as it is in all of South Africa’s smaller sports.

He said it was difficult for fencers to have to obtain funding for international competitions themselves. Local tournaments also needed sponsorships to be able to fund themselves, he said.

However, both Tyshler and Gennady said they believe South Africa has the potential to become great at the sport, and encouraged South Africans to give fencing a try.

Whether people wish to fence competitively or socially, the sport has a lot to offer in the way of exercise and mental stimulation. Like a high-speed physical game of chess, fencers must immediately outthink their opponents to score hits and win.

Tyshler said local clubs are always looking at sponsoring young fencers who show promise but cannot afford to pay to compete. So he said the sport is accessible as well.