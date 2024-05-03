WATCH: SA’s first fencer to qualify for Olympics in 16 years aims to earn country’s first medal

South Africa has not competed in fencing since 2008, and it has never won a medal before. Yet a new generation of fencers may change that.

Bright-eyed Joburg fencer Harry Saner can barely contain his excitement after qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 23-year-old has proved his mettle time and again in continental and international championships, representing his country all over the world. But his gold at the African Zonal Olympic Qualifier in Algeria this week earned him the right, for the first time, to cross swords with the world’s best for no greater glory in the sport.

The SA team, however, did not qualify. So Saner will be the only South African competing, and doing so in the men’s épée division.

Photo: FIE

SA fencer Harry Saner aiming for Olympic medal

This is more significant when one realises South Africa has not competed in fencing at the Olympics since 2008, and has never won a medal, though we reached eighth and ninth place in the past.

“I am aiming for a medal in the Olympics and I’m training with that mentality. I know it will be a hard road but I’m going to set myself up as well as possible to achieve that goal,” Saner told The Citizen.

“I haven’t been to the Olympics before although I went to the Universiade Games in Chengdu [China] last year which was the closest competition to the Olympics I’ve been in.”

He also earned three bronze medals from the continental championships in the last two years, in different disciplines.

Iron sharpens iron at fencing school

Saner trains under Dr Gennady Tyshler, a legend in the sport, who founded arguably the country’s most successful fencing academy, the Tyshler Fencing School.

It is where many of South Africa’s top competitors train, including the likes of Manyane Sefularo, Nomvula Mbatha and Tyshler’s son Pavel.

As coach, Tyshler will be joining Saner in Paris. Speaking to The Citizen, he echoed Saner’s desire to win a medal.

“All the team worked together toward qualification,” said Tyshler, who is also president of the International Fencing Federation Coaching Council.

Photo: FIE

“Only 34 fencers take part and it is in direct elimination. It means the pressure is immense, especially on new competitors.”

He said Saner is relatively young in fencing, with the average age of international competitors at 26, and contestants as old as 45 sometimes taking positions on the podium.

“South Africa has a new generation of fencers and we will have even more people at the next Olympics. We are improving.”

