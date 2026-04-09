Gerda Steyn ready for ‘110% effort’ as she targets seventh Two Oceans title

Defending champion Khoarahlane Seutloali of Lesotho and local favourite Onalenna Khonkhobe spearhead the field in the men's race.

Few athletes have ever lined up for a South African ultra-marathon with the favourite’s tag pinned so firmly on their vest, but Gerda Steyn insists she’s not taking anything for granted as she targets a record seventh victory at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.

Steyn, who has won the race at the last six straight editions, is the only athlete to have picked up more than four wins at the annual 56km road running contest. She also holds the women’s record of 3:26:54 which she set in 2024.

She might not have things all her own way, however, and the ‘Smiling Assassin’ will have to be at her best against a field which includes South African 50km record holder Irvette van Zyl, a three-time runner-up who will be eager to dethrone SA’s ultra-marathon queen.

A strong foreign contingent will also be confident of putting up a fight, with the likes of last year’s runner-up Shelmith Muriuki of Kenya and former Soweto Marathon champion Neheng Khatala of Lesotho lining up.

“I know I have done it before and so I believe that I can do it again, but I don’t ever allow myself to be too comfortable just because I have won it six times,” Steyn said.

“I know that I have to put in 110% of my effort because every single athlete is going to be focused on winning this race.”

Wide open men’s race

The men’s event, as always, will be a wide open affair with a long list of athletes hoping to compete for the title.

While they are unlikely to challenge the record of 3:03:44, which has been held by Thompson Magawana since 1988, it should be a thrilling contest.

The line-up will be spearheaded by defending champion Khoarahlane Seutloali of Lesotho and local favourite Onalenna Khonkhobe, who won the race in 2024 and has since gone on to win the City 2 City ultra-marathon and the Soweto Marathon in Gauteng.

The elite athletes will be chasing a massive prize purse of more than R2.1 million, with R380 000 on offer for the men’s and women’s winners.

Aside from the 56 ultra-marathon, starting at 5.15am on Saturday, the three-day Two Oceans festival also includes a trail race starting at 7am on Friday and a half-marathon starting at 6.15am on Sunday.