Fake doctors fly ‘under radar’

More cases of fake doctors have emerged over the years.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) is concerned about the number of fake doctors practising in the country because “the methods used by fraudulent practitioners have become increasingly sophisticated”.

“In some cases, individuals may present forged qualifications, falsified registration documents, or assume the identities of legitimate practitioners,” it said. “Where verification processes are inadequate or inconsistently applied, these individuals may evade detection for extended periods.

“Additionally, many patients do not routinely verify a practitioner’s credentials before seeking treatment, often relying on appearances, recommendations, or the setting in which services are offered.”

“Detection frequently occurs only when concerns are raised by colleagues, patients, employers, regulatory authorities, or through routine audits and investigations. The health care system is complex and operates across both public and private sectors, making continuous monitoring essential.”

Strenthening verification

Sama said it supports all efforts aimed at strengthening verification systems, improving regulatory oversight and ensuring that those who engage in such criminal activities are held accountable. Statistics show between March 2024 and December 2025, more than 50 bogus practitioners were arrested. The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) conceded that the weaknesses in the verification process contribute to raising the number of bogus doctors in the country.

HPCSA responded to accusations by the non-profit, VP Justice Foundation, that health authorities are failing to prevent bogus doctors from practising for a long time – something that puts the lives of the patients in danger.

Visham Panday, a founder of VP Justice Foundation, said his worry was many innocent people were injured by the time the criminals were arrested.

“This is a serious concern because surely after operating for a long time without knowing what they are doing, some people may have been harmed,” said Panday. Panday and his organisation has been spearheading a campaign for forcing law enforcement agencies to arrest bogus doctors.

How to detect a bogus practitioner

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said bogus practitioners often avoid detection by presenting fraudulent qualifications, falsified registration details, or exploiting weaknesses in verification processes. “In some instances, they operate in environments where routine verification of professional registration is not consistently undertaken.

“Members of the public may not always be aware of the importance of verifying a practitioner’s registration status, while some employers may fail to conduct ongoing checks after initial recruitment. As a result, detection often occurs only after complaints are lodged, adverse incidents are reported, whistle-blowers come forward, or regulatory compliance inspections are conducted.” Sekhonyana said the foundation’s allegation was deeply concerning and underscores the serious risks posed by individuals who unlawfully practise without the requisite qualifications.

“The HPCSA continuously investigates allegations of illegal practice and works closely with law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that individuals found contravening the law are held accountable.” National department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said they work closely with the HPCSA and law enforcement to conduct public awareness and investigate suspected illegal doctors.

“We urge members of the public to join hands by anonymously reporting suspected bogus doctors on HPCSA fraud hotline at 080-111-4945. “Though the HPCSA conducts inspections, it is no easy to detect all of these at the beginning. A number of successful arrests have been made in the past years by the inspectors working with law enforcement agencies.”