All eyes on Gerda Steyn as she targets third Comrades victory

Steyn has been tipped to break her own 'up' run record of 5:58:53, set in 2019.

Few times in the 97-year history of the race has an athlete lined up as a firmer favourite for victory than Gerda Steyn will do when she turns out at the start of the Comrades Marathon in Durban on Sunday morning.

Steyn has had a great season, having won the 50km Om Die Dam ultra-marathon in Hartbeespoort in March and the 56km Two Oceans in Cape Town in April.

#TOM Queen 👑 Gerda Steyn’s road to glory is the stuff fairytales are made of.

5 #TTOM Ultra consecutive titles and an astonishing 3 course records make her the most formidable champion.

And she has valuable experience, having proved herself time and time again. She has won Two Oceans a record five times and holds the Comrades records in both directions. She’s also the national record holder in the standard marathon.

One of only five athletes to have won Two Oceans and Comrades in the same year, Steyn is aiming to become the first person to achieve the feat three times.

If she’s at her best, it’s hard to imagine anyone stopping her. If she falters, however, there’s a long list of athletes who will be hoping to take advantage and spring a surprise.

Other contenders

The women’s contenders include the likes of Adele Broodryk and Carla Molinaro, who were second and third behind Steyn on last year’s ‘down’ run. A powerful international contingent also features former winner Alexandra Morozova of Russia, as well as Poland’s Dominika Stelmach and Irish athlete Caitriona Jennings.

Meanwhile, the men’s race looks to be wide open, though two athletes stand out among the list of entrants. Tete Dijana won the last two editions of the race, breaking the ‘down’ run record last year, while four-time gold medallist Edward Mothibi is the defending ‘up’ run champion, and both athletes will again line up among the favourites.

Edward Mothibi after his ‘up’ run victory in 2019. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

They will have to work for it, however, if they want to beat a strong field which includes three-time winner Bongmusa Mthembu and Dutch athlete Piet Wiersma, who was second last year on debut.

Other athletes to watch are multiple gold medallists Joseph Manyedi, Gordon Lesetedi and Rufus Photo, as well as Lesotho’s Teboho Sello.

The 97th edition of the Comrades Marathon, an ‘up’ run between Durban and Pietermaritzburg covering 85.91km, will start at 5.30am on Sunday.