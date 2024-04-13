Steyn shatters record to win fifth Two Oceans title

Onalenna Khonkhobe chased down Lloyd Bosman to win the men's race.

Gerda Steyn produced another memorable performance to win the Two Oceans ultra-marathon for the fifth time in succession. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn delivered in spectacular fashion on Saturday, producing another historic victory at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town.

Steyn, the pre-race favourite, completed the 56km route in 3:26:54, shattering her own course record of 3:29:06 which she set last year.

She also became the first athlete to win the popular annual race five times.

Launching a brave effort, Irvette van Zyl pushed Steyn for most of the way, and while she lost touch in the closing stages, she held on to finish second in 3:29:30.

Van Zyl became only the second woman in the history of the gruelling event to dip under the 3:30:00 barrier.

Zimbabwean athlete Loveness Madziva was well off the pace in third position, crossing the line in 3:38:00.

Khonkhobe triumphs

In the men’s race, Onalenna Khonkhobe triumphed in 3:09:30, becoming the first South African to win since 2019.

Lloyd Bosman, who was caught in the battle for the line after making a late break, held on to finish second in 3:09:58.

Defending champion Givemore Mudzinganyama took third position in 3:11:13.