Sport

Home » Sport

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

13 Apr 2024

09:23 am

Steyn shatters record to win fifth Two Oceans title

Onalenna Khonkhobe chased down Lloyd Bosman to win the men's race.

Gerda Steyn

Gerda Steyn produced another memorable performance to win the Two Oceans ultra-marathon for the fifth time in succession. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn delivered in spectacular fashion on Saturday, producing another historic victory at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town.

Steyn, the pre-race favourite, completed the 56km route in 3:26:54, shattering her own course record of 3:29:06 which she set last year.

She also became the first athlete to win the popular annual race five times.

Launching a brave effort, Irvette van Zyl pushed Steyn for most of the way, and while she lost touch in the closing stages, she held on to finish second in 3:29:30.

Van Zyl became only the second woman in the history of the gruelling event to dip under the 3:30:00 barrier.

Zimbabwean athlete Loveness Madziva was well off the pace in third position, crossing the line in 3:38:00.

Khonkhobe triumphs

In the men’s race, Onalenna Khonkhobe triumphed in 3:09:30, becoming the first South African to win since 2019.

Lloyd Bosman, who was caught in the battle for the line after making a late break, held on to finish second in 3:09:58.

Defending champion Givemore Mudzinganyama took third position in 3:11:13.

Read more on these topics

road running Two Oceans Marathon

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Zietta van Rensburg: R14.4m lost in property transaction handled by Onderberg attorney
Local News Attorney Zietta Janse van Rensburg can’t practice after losing appeal
Elections IEC heads to Concourt to appeal Jacob Zuma and MK Party decision (VIDEO)
South Africa New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other
Local Soccer WATCH: Luke Fleurs’ father wants to go ‘face to face’ with son’s alleged killers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe