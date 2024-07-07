Glenrose Xaba breaks long-standing SA 10km record

Xaba finished in 31:12, taking one second off Elana Meyer's national mark.

Glenrose Xaba, seen here at the Spar Grand Prix race in Durban last month, broke the SA 10km record at the Absa Run Your City race on Sunday morning. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba ran the race of her life on Sunday, breaking the 23-year-old South African women’s 10km record at the Durban leg of the Absa Run Your City series.

Xaba pushed hard in the first half against a strong international field, flying through halfway in 15:17. And while she slowed a bit in the second half, she held on to finish fourth in 31:12.

She ripped 43 seconds off her personal best and took one second off the national mark of 31:13 which had been set by former Olympic Games medallist Elana Meyer in Budapest in 2001.

Kenyan athlete Christine Njoki won a lightning-fast race in 30:37, dragging the top seven women under 33 minutes.

Gelant wins men’s race

In the men’s race, Elroy Gelant shook off a quality line-up to secure victory in 27:47.

Ugandan athlete Keneth Kiprop spearheaded a large lead group through halfway in 13:50, but he lost ground in the second half as a large South African contingent took control.

Gelant, who will compete in the Olympic marathon in Paris next month, flaunted his form by breaking away in the latter stages of the race to slice eight seconds off his personal best.

He led a South African sweep of the podium, with Kabelo Mulaudzi taking second position in 27:53 and Thabang Mosiako finishing third in 27:54.

The top five men all dipped under 28 minutes.

Results

Men: 1 Elroy Gelant (RSA) 27:47, 2 Kabelo Mulaudzi (RSA) 27:53, 3 Thabang Mosiako (RSA) 27:54, 4 Mao Ako (TAN) 27:55, 5 Stephen Mokoka (RSA) 27:56, 6 Precious Mashele (RSA) 28:01, 7 Keneth Kiprop (UGA) 28:03, 8 Nadeel Wildschutt (RSA) 28:07, 9 Chris Mhlangu (RSA) 28:24, Kamohelo Mofolo (RSA) 28:33

Women: 1 Christine Njoki (KEN) 30:37, 2 Debash Desta (ETH) 31:00, 3 Judith Kiyeng (KEN) 31:10, 4 Glenrose Xaba (RSA) 31:12, 5 Neheng Khatala (LES) 32:01, 6 Haile Gebru Tsihay (ETH) 32:09, 7 BLandina Makatisi (LES) 32:40, 8 Karabo Mailula (RSA) 33:08, 9 Cacisile Sosibo (RSA) 33:36, 10 Ntsoaki Molahloe (RSA) 33:52