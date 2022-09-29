Grand Slam champions Halep, Hingis headed to South Africa

Sports Reporter

International tennis stars Simona Halep and Martina Hingis are on their way to South Africa.

Hingis, 41, who won five Grand Slam singles titles in thee late 1990s, and Halep, 31 with two major titles in the bag, will feature at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in December.

The event is back after being cancelled due to Covid-19.

The challenge is set for 3 and 4 December at the Wanderers Stadium in Joburg. The two-day tournament will see both international and local tennis stars in action — for a good cause.

Romanian Halep expressed her gratitude to be a part of the event.

“As a tennis player I have been inspired by many and am always pushing to the highest level, so it is definitely an honour to encourage the same through this event, while giving awareness towards the issues of Gender-Based Violence,” said Halep.

Also featuring will be former Swiss professional and 25-time Grand Slam champion Hingis (five singles, 13 doubles and seven mixed doubles titles).

The event aims to not only promote tennis in South Africa but is also a vehicle in the fight against Gender-Based Violence through campaigns and activations leading up to the main event.

“Women in South Africa are five times more likely to be killed as a result of gender-based violence. As a protest and plea to stop GBV in South Africa we saw it fit to host the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge,” said Tendai Rukwava, CEO of TR Brand Communications & Events.

Tickets for the event will go on sale from Friday, 30 September at Ticketpro.