Gold Cup a worthy vessel for racing’s magic potion

Mike Moon

Dare one say it, but things might be looking up for South African racing. News of a rescue operation for the game in Cape Town follows the MOD rescue job in Joburg. The quality of on-track action somehow, miraculously, remained high as finances crumbled, and the show somehow, thankfully, kept cantering along. So, there is a solid foundation on which to build.

What’s needed is a fair wind to fill the sails and carry us to a brighter future on the horizon.

And the last major race meeting of the current season – headlined by the venerable Gold Cup – could be the stirring of a promising zephyr. Not only is there a brilliant card at Greyville on Saturday, with a host of graded races, but many millions of rands are begging to be won – thanks to a global comingled bets day and a couple of monster local exotic pools.

Pick 6

The Pick 6 is likely to amass at least R12-million, while the Quartet Maxipool on Race 6, the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint,

Adding spice to the occasion is a neck-and-neck race to the wire for the national trainer championship, with reigning champ Justin Snaith of Cape Town trying to catch Joburg’s Paul Peter. There’s just R2.6-million in it and if Snaith has a stellar day – quite likely – he could get up on the line.

The jockey championship was settled long ago, with Warren Kennedy carrying off his second title, more than 60 wins ahead of second-placed Richard Fourie. Similarly, Rachel Venniker has sewn up the apprentice rider contest.

Both these stars will be part of the galaxy glittering at Greyville.

BETTING

Gold Cup, 3,200m, R75,000:

5-2 Nebraas

33-10 Aragosta

9-2 Black Thorn

6-1 Shangani

12-1 Shango

18-1 Salvator Mundi

22-1 Chewbacca, Rex Union

25-1 Crimson King, Chollima, Decorated

40-1 Smoking Hot, Imperial Ruby, Out Of Your League

80-1 Spring Fling

Champions Cup, 1,800m, R1-million:

17-10 Jet Dark

5-2 Kommemetdieding

6-1 Al Muthana, Linebacker

9-1 MK’s Pride

10-1 Russian Rock

16-1 Astrix

25-1 Firealley

40-1 Crown Towers

Mercury Sprint, 1,200m, R1-million:

22-10 Captain’s Ransom

7-2 Master Archie

6-1 Alesian Chief

8-1 William Robertson

11-1 Big Burn

14-1 Battle Force

16-1 Good Traveller, Val D’Orcia

30-1 and upwards the others