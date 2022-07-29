Gold Cup a worthy vessel for racing’s magic potion

Dare one say it, but things might be looking up for South African racing. News of a rescue operation for the game in Cape Town follows the MOD rescue job in Joburg. The quality of on-track action somehow, miraculously, remained high as finances crumbled, and the show somehow, thankfully, kept cantering along. So, there is a solid foundation on which to build.
What’s needed is a fair wind to fill the sails and carry us to a brighter future on the horizon.
And the last major race meeting of the current season – headlined by the venerable Gold Cup – could be the stirring of a promising zephyr. Not only is there a brilliant card at Greyville on Saturday, with a host of graded races, but many millions of rands are begging to be won – thanks to a global comingled bets day and a couple of monster local exotic pools.
Pick 6
The Pick 6 is likely to amass at least R12-million, while the Quartet Maxipool on Race 6, the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint,
Adding spice to the occasion is a neck-and-neck race to the wire for the national trainer championship, with reigning champ Justin Snaith of Cape Town trying to catch Joburg’s Paul Peter. There’s just R2.6-million in it and if Snaith has a stellar day – quite likely – he could get up on the line.
The jockey championship was settled long ago, with Warren Kennedy carrying off his second title, more than 60 wins ahead of second-placed Richard Fourie. Similarly, Rachel Venniker has sewn up the apprentice rider contest.
Both these stars will be part of the galaxy glittering at Greyville.
BETTING
Gold Cup, 3,200m, R75,000:
5-2 Nebraas
33-10 Aragosta
9-2 Black Thorn
6-1 Shangani
12-1 Shango
18-1 Salvator Mundi
22-1 Chewbacca, Rex Union
25-1 Crimson King, Chollima, Decorated
40-1 Smoking Hot, Imperial Ruby, Out Of Your League
80-1 Spring Fling
Champions Cup, 1,800m, R1-million:
17-10 Jet Dark
5-2 Kommemetdieding
6-1 Al Muthana, Linebacker
9-1 MK’s Pride
10-1 Russian Rock
16-1 Astrix
25-1 Firealley
40-1 Crown Towers
Mercury Sprint, 1,200m, R1-million:
22-10 Captain’s Ransom
7-2 Master Archie
6-1 Alesian Chief
8-1 William Robertson
11-1 Big Burn
14-1 Battle Force
16-1 Good Traveller, Val D’Orcia
30-1 and upwards the others