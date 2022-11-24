Big money to be won on Summer Cup day

Jack Milner

TAB betting has opened for Saturday’s Betway Summer Cup and there are many options for betters to make big money.

The R2.5-million race will be run over 2,000m on the Turffontein Standside track.

10 Summer Cup races

There are 10 races on the card which also includes the Grade 2 Jonsson Workwear Dingaans for three-year-olds and the Betway Ipi Tombe Stakes for fillies and mares, both over 1,600m, as well as two Graded 3 races in the Betway Merchants the Joburg Tourism Magnolia Handicap for fillies and mares, both over 1,160m.

There will be two carryover pools to bet into starting off with the Pick 6, which will have R2 million added to it. The pool is likely to reach R10 million.

The Pick 6 begins in Race 4 which is run at 13.20.

ALSO READ: De Kock the man to beat in Summer Cup

The Quartet is always a popular bet on Summer Cup day, especially as there are 19 runners which ensures a decent payout. The Betway Summer Cup comes up in Race 7 and there is a carryover of R500,000 to start off the pool which is likely to reach R2 million.

ALSO READ: Three trainers dominate Summer Cup field

Runners from the Mike de Kock yard still dominate the betting with Hollywoodbets Durban July winner Sparkling Water topping the bookmakers’ boards at 5-2. The five-year-old mare will be ridden by S’manga Khumalo, who also partnered her to victory at Greyville.

De Kock also has Safe Passage, quoted at 28-10, and Aragosta, who is at 7-1.

Betway’s Summer Cup betting:

5-2 Sparkling Water; 28-10 Safe Passage; 7-1 Aragosta; 10-1 Puerto Manzano; 12-1 Litigation; 16-1 Nebraas 18-1 William Robertson, Red Saxon; 28-1 Pyromaniac, MK’s Pride; 40-1 Astrix, 50-1 Super Silvano, Light Of The Moon; 66-1 Second Base, Shango, Zillzaal; 80-1 Jamaila, , Raiseahallelujah, Divine Odyssey