Black Egret to strike with Piere Strydom aboard

Piere Strydom still riding at the top of his game.

Piere Strydom might be heading inexorably towards his sixth decade, but he still can give the younger jockeys a lesson or two.

It is almost a year since Black Egret last paid a visit to the winner’s enclosure and despite finishing in the places in his last few starts, Clinton Binda’s charge has been unable to get his nose in front where it really matters.

The five-year-old Rafeef gelding has not finished further back than three lengths behind the winner in his last five races, the worst in fact coming last time when that three-length fifth place came up.

Nevertheless, that was quite a decent performance as it came in the Listed Umgeni Handicap on Champions Day in Durban on 28 July. He also had overcome a wide draw on that occasion so there was no shame in that defeat.

The average merit rating in that feature race was 103 but when he lines up in Race 7 at the Vaal on Thursday to contest a MR 98 Handicap over 1200m, that average is down to 91.

Binda has gone with Strydom to take the ride and this will be his second time the “Blond Bomber” has been aboard. Strydom’s only other ride came in October last year over 1200m on the Classic track where they finished a 3.25-length second behind highly talented Raven Black giving him 6kg.

Three of Black Egret’s four wins have come over 1200m and he need only perform to the level of his race in that Durban feature to make a winning seasonal debut.

Trainer Tony Peter is likely to dominate proceedings earlier on the card. Both Palace Dancer (Race 1) and Blizzard Snow (Race 2) finished second in their respective debut appearances and both would’ve come appreciably with the benefit of that experience, so they should improve go one better.

Race 1 is a work rider’s Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1200m and Phenisile Mongqawa has picked up the ride on Palace Dancer. He is based at the Peter yard so he will know this filly well and this very capable rider can pick up another victory.

