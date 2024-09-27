No Questioning the Countess’ ability

The first two Graded races of the Cape summer season will be staged at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Saturday and trainer Dean Kannemeyer will be looking to pick a feature double.

The first two Graded races of the Cape summer season will be staged at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Saturday and trainer Dean Kannemeyer will be looking to pick a feature double.

The Diana Stakes for fillies and mares (Race 7) and the Matchem Stakes (Race 8) are both over 1400m and have seen some high-class winners over the years.

Interestingly, Kannemeyer has a brother and sister representing the stable in each race and they could easily produce the goods. Three-year-old filly Gimmie’s Countess is their runner in the Baker McVeigh Diana Stakes while her full brother, six-year-old Gimme A Prince will attempt to go one better this year in the Kudo Matchem Stakes.

Last year Gimme A Prince fought Champion Miler Charles Dickens all the way to the post in the Matchem Stakes and finished just 0.30 lengths behind the four-year-old colt, conceding 0.5kg. The issue though is that he has not raced since last year’s event so one will need to take his fitness on trust.

It is worth noting Craig Zackey, retained rider for owner Lady Laidlaw’s Khaya Stables, has gone with Gimme A Prince as opposed to consistent feature-race performer At My Command who was runner-up in the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprit at Hollywoodbets Scottsville.

However, last start 1250m winner Questioning could be the safer proposition as Vaughan Marshall’s charge is unbeaten in three starts at the course and one of his two victories over the track and trip was at Grade 3 level in last season’s three-year-old Cape Classic. JP van der Merwe takes the ride.

Gimmie’s Countess has only raced three times, winning impressively on debut and then running close up in the Grade 1 Allan Robertson Championship at Scottsville and the Grade 2 Golden Slipper over 1400m at HWB Greyville, both races won by unbeaten Quid Pro Quo.

She was unlucky in both and as long as she has come on from there, she will be hard to beat with just 51.5kg on her back. Zackey cannot make the weight and Serino Moodley takes the ride this time.

