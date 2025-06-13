Draw won’t kill the Radio Star

Azzie runner impressed on debut and is expected to overcome wide barrier.

Racing on Saturday takes place at Hollywoodbets Scottsville while racing on Sunday takes place at Turffontein.

The headliner on Saturday’s card is the Grade 3 Tote Derby over 2400m and it sees the likes of top horses Future Swing and Field Marshal take their places. This race is backed up by the Grade 3 Tote Oaks over 2400m and it is another competitive field.

We will, of course, be focusing on the Turffontein card and there will be a nine-race card to preview. I have five carded rides on the day and I will be hoping for the best because I feel I have some quality mounts.

So, on to Turffontein Sunday when racing takes place on the Standside track. Race 1 is a Juvenile Plate over 1160m and I ride Anchorage who I probably make my best ride on the card and my value bet as well. She is a lovely filly who has given me a really good feel in both outings and I believe with the advantage of receiving weight from the winners, I will be very disappointed if she doesn’t win.

Versace Onthetrack won a good race last time out and with further natural improvement, she looks to be my main danger.

Victory In Orleans was a surprise but impressive winner on debut, but even more impressive was that it was against the colts. She could be anything and a repeat of that will see her in the money. There are several well-bred unraced horses, so watch the betting as well as the canter past for the best guide to their chances.

Race 2 is a Juvenile Plate over 1160m and I ride Got The Feeling who won a good race on debut, and although this is going to be much tougher, I am hoping that with natural improvement there is more to come and he can run into the money.

Jan Van Goyen was extremely impressive on debut and clearly has the potential to be anything. So, a repeat of that performance will see him prove hard to beat. Shadowfax absolutely flew home when finding his feet late in his debut effort. On that performance he clearly has an engine, and he is the immediate danger.

Once again there are several well-bred unraced horses, so watch the betting and canter past for the best guide to their chances.

Race 3 is a Maiden Plate over 1400m and in this case I hope to disprove the Buggles 14-year-old hit that Video Killed The Radio Star. Radio Star, trained by Mike and Adam Azzie, lines up in this race and I make him my best bet on the card.

He was narrowly denied on debut but I was impressed with his turn of foot and although he is drawn out wide, I will be very surprised if he is not able to overcome the draw and win, and in my opinion, he looks to be a banker in all bets.

Greenlight Racer returned from a lengthy break last time when running a very respectable race, and if the second run after a rest does not affect him then he is the main danger. Johnny Drama was disappointing last time (based on the betting market) but he steps up in trip immediately and that should suit him.

Race 4 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1400m and I think Daisy Jones is the filly they all have to beat. Her debut run was very good, and her form of that run sets the standard. Her wide draw is a concern, but she could have the ability to overcome it and win.

Japanese Garden goes back around the turn after a decent effort last time out. Her winning turn cannot be far away and she rates the main danger. Green Street is having her third run after a rest and if you ignore her latest performance then she has an each-way chance on her penultimate run.

Schipole was extremely green on debut but ran on nicely when finding her feet and she is one for wider bets.

Race 5 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 2000m and I ride Hopscotch who I think is a massive runner and a filly who will love the step up in trip based on her last start. She was finishing her race off well and I think whatever beats me on Sunday will just about win.

Into Dancing looks very progressive and she too looks like she will love the step up in trip. As a result, I think she is the filly we have to beat, especially off a good draw this time around. Lava Lamp is always consistent and her winning turn cannot be far away. I do think she might be vulnerable to the younger horses but she should still go into all bets.

Race 6 is a Maiden Plate over 2000m and I like the look of Mizzen Sword who is stepping up drastically in distance this time around. He has always given me the impression he would enjoy it and I think he has found a good opportunity this time.

Santiago’s Pride ran a really good race after a rest last time out and he looks to be the main danger. Future King was disappointing last time out after a decent effort in his penultimate start. He will have to return to that form in order to feature in this race.

Enflame is still unexposed and if there is further improvement over the extended trip this time, then he can be right there.

Race 7 is a Middle Stakes over 1160m and I ride Night Bomber who was slightly disappointing in his last start. But he is now returning to the sprinting trip, and I think this could make the difference. As a result, I am expecting a very good run.

Guy Gibson is having his third run after a rest and comes in to this in really good form, and while this is an open race, I think he is the horse we all have to beat. Chyavana is also having his third run after a rest and this sees a massive drop in class, so a massive run can be expected and he is one for the shortlist.

Bob’s Your Uncle goes for three in a row and while I am concerned about the drop in trip he should go into wider bets. Passage Of Power is in really good form and he will love the step up in trip. He has to overcome the No 1 draw but if he does, he is a massive runner.

Overall, it is a wide-open race so put in as many runners as the budget will allow.

Race 8 is a MR 100 Handicap over 1600m and I think Claw is the horse they all have to beat. He is still unexposed and I believe there is still improvement to come, and after a good latest win, off a good draw I believe he can follow up.

Grand Crescendo has been somewhat disappointing, but he steps up in trip this time and if he returns to best form, he will be a massive runner. Command Pilot is having his third run after a rest and should come into this cherry ripe after two slightly below-par efforts and he is one for wider bets.

The Africa House and Presley are others to include in larger bets.

Race 9 is a MR 90 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1600m and I ride Future Date who returned recently after a fairly long break with a good effort. She is a well above average filly and if the second run after a rest does not affect her then I am expecting a good run.

Mountain High drops in class and steps up in trip, both of which will benefit her, and a repeat of her current form will see her as the horse to beat.

Too Late My Mate has been slightly disappointing after some good efforts in feature races. Her merit rating has been coming down and that should make her very competitive. Palace Dancer is in really good form and she must go into all bets. Ceuta and Accept Cookies are others to consider for wider bets.

BEST BET

Race 3 No 10 Radio Star

VALUE BET

Race 1 No 5 Anchorage

PICK 6

R1920

Leg 1: 11, 12

Leg 2: 8, 9

Leg 3: 1, 2, 4, 6, 9

Leg 4: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Leg 5: 1, 5, 8, 9

Leg 6: 2, 3, 6, 10