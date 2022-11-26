Expert race-by-race guide for Summer Cup at Turffontein

Sports Reporter

Here is form expert Rod Bechus’ race-by-race guide to the Betway Summer Cup race meeting at Turffontein on Saturday and we also asked him to provide his five best bets for the day.

RACE 1:

First race of the season for two-year-olds, none of who have run before. So it’s a bit of a guessing game, but normally best to follow the runners who attract the most money. On breeding respect trainer Mike De Kock’s Querari filly MOVE ON OVER who is bred for further but should be quick at this stage.

RACE 2:

MELECH did well on debut and should be thereabouts. FISH EAGLE wasn’t far behind him and should feature. INSIGHTFUL, BRAVE VIKING, INVENTRIX and first-timer CELTIC RUMOURS all come into the picture.

RACE 3:

Open race but couple honest performers BON VIVANT and ANOTHER LEVEL in a Swinger and take one or both as floating bankers in Trifectas and Quartets.

RACE 4:

SWEET PEPPER was rested after pulling up lame and did well in her comeback. She looks a good eachway bet (Win and Place). You must include unbeaten GOBSMACKED and useful KISS ME CAPTAIN in Pick 6 permutations.

RACE 5:

Competitive sprint feature. DESERT MIRICLE was beaten by MOONSHININGTHROUGH last time, but can reverse the result now. Worth a bet.

RACE 6:

Jonsson Workwear Dingaans for three-year-olds and dominated by the De Kock trio of SHOEMAKER, UNION SQUARE and EAST COAST. SHOEMAKER drawn wide but should win anyway, while of the others ROYAL VICTORY could get into the mix.

RACE 7:

The big one and De Kock charges SAFE PASSAGE and SPARKLING WATER look set to contest the finish. Couple them in Swingers and Exactas and count on them in Trifectas and Quartets.

RACE 8:

GIMME A SHOT, winner first time up and second or third in three races since, should give you a good run for your money.

RACE 9:

Small field of eight and seven-year-old MARCHINGONTOGETHER could show four-year-olds MOTOWN MAGIC and ARUMGUGAM who’s boss.

RACE 10:

Couple GOOD COUNCIL and TAMARISK TREE in an Exacta Box and you could end the day on a high note.

TOP 5 BETS:

RACE 3: Quartet double float Nos 6 and 10 with 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11 and 12.

RACE 4: Eachway bet No 2

Race 7: Quartet double float Nos 4 and 5 with 6, 7, 9, 10 and 17

Race 8: Win No 12 (best bet)

Race 10: Exacta Box Nos 5 and 7; Trifecta double float 5 and 7 with 1, 2, 6 and 9