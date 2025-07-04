Here’s to a Royal Victory at Durban July

Blinkers fitted this year and a big run is expected by the connections.

Racing on the Highveld this weekend will take place on the Standside track at Turffontein on Sunday. But before we get on to that card, there is racing on Saturday at Hollywoodbets Greyville and it’s the greatest of them all on the South African racing calendar.

The day is headlined by the Durban July, a race that many stakeholders dream of winning, a race that is categorised by many as the pinnacle of horseracing in this country and a race I want to win most of all.

This year is an intriguing contest with superstar Eight On Eighteen the horse we all have to beat. This sensational horse has already won three Grade 1 races – the Cape Town Met, the Cape Derby and the Daily News – but this will be one of the greatest achievements for a three-year-old if he manages to pull off victory in this race.

I do believe he has so much in his favour, and while he carries a very heavy weight for a three-year-old, his preparation has been flawless and I think whatever beats him will win.

I ride Royal Victory in the race, and I am absolutely thrilled with how he has come along and how he is doing. We are running him in blinkers this time and if this sharpens him up, I’ll be very disappointed if I’m not in the money.

Immediate Edge has had a lovely prep into the race, winning the Grade 3 Jubilee Stakes convincingly. He is still unexposed and with the expected natural improvement, he has to be a massive runner.

Selukwe won the Greyville 1900 really well and in a manner that suggests he will love the step up in trip again, and if that is the case, he is a horse that must go into wider bets.

For the rest of my rides, I like the look of Truth, who comes up in Race 9. He is one of my better rides on the day and my value bet as well. I think the course and distance will suit him down to the ground and I am ecstatic with my draw.

In Race 1, I think I have a big chance on She’s A Machine. She is a filly who has run some good races off bad draws and I’m expecting to be right there at the finish.

Ahead Of The Facts is one of my very light rides, and the race is ideal for horses with light weights, so he could be anything, and I’ll be hoping for a good run.

I would like to make mention of the Grade 1 Garden Province, where I ride White Pearl who is a very good filly. I get to jump from a good draw, and I’ll be hoping she is able to run into the money.

However, my best bet on the card comes up here in the form of Double Grand Slam. She was extremely unlucky last time out and we all know how good she is, so all things being equal, she will prove a very hard filly to beat.

Overall, it promises to be a superb day of racing and I’m thoroughly looking forward to it.

Now, on to Sunday’s card, and while I won’t be riding at the meeting, I’ll hopefully guide our followers in the right direction.

Race 1 is a Juvenile Plate for fillies over 1400m and I think Eight Hats is the horse they all have to beat. Her last start was an outstanding run in a Grade 1 where she finished the race off extremely well, suggesting she will love the step up in trip and she sets the standard.

Alta Capitana ran a really good race post her debut win to suggest she is well above average and rates the main danger. Open Sesame ran a lovely race on debut and off a good draw, a very decent run can be expected.

Race 2 is a Juvenile Plate over 1400m and my best bet on the card comes up in the form of Shadowfax. I believe this is a top-class sort and although there was less than a length between him and Jan Van Goyen last time out, I firmly believe there was lots in the tank and I’ll be surprised if he gets beaten.

In saying that, Jan Van Goyen is a classy horse too and he still rates the main danger. Radio Star is a maiden and he clearly has lots of ability, but he will have to improve even more to beat the top two.

Blizzard Quest won a good race after gelding but this is much tougher and further improvement will be required to feature.

Race 3 is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m and it is a small but very competitive field.

Fire ‘N Flames is the horse I think they all have to beat. He drops drastically in class after a decent effort in the Grade 1 Gold Challenge and a repeat of that will see him prove hard to beat.

Radicchio was disappointing in his last start, but on his previous efforts he is one of the main contenders and must be included in all bets.

Wecangoallnight is having his third run after a rest and should be cherry ripe for a massive run and another that must go into all bets.

Race 4 is a Novice Handicap over 1000m and I think two-year-old Constellation will take all the beating. He looks to be well above average and I believe he could very well be better than rated, so he is the one to beat.

Hemisphere ran a really good race last week and if able to back up that quickly, then he is the main danger.

It’s Personal was disappointing last time out but has some good form to his name and can win a race of this nature.

Race 5 is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1100m and it’s another quality field on the day. Chasing Happiness is a high-class filly who ran a super race in the Grade 1 last time out and a repeat of that form, as well as her previous win (Grade 2 race) will see her prove hard to beat.

Whistle The Tune wasn’t far behind her in a Grade 1 last time out and is better off at the weights. She is also the best-weighted horse in the race and that makes her the main danger.

Taxi To The Moon returns after a small break but I’ve always believed he is better than rated, and with the blinkers now fitted, which could make all the difference, he is one for larger bets.

Quantum Theory ran a lovely race last time out when touched off by a very classy sort who runs on Saturday (Buffalo Storm Cody) and a repeat of that will see him as one of the main contenders.

Race 6 is a Classified Stakes over 1800m and my value bet on the card comes up in the form of War Reporter. This gelding ran a really good race last time out and looked like he could come through to run a massive race when just fading out the last bit. I think the drop back in trip will suit and this is a perfect opportunity for him to get another win under his belt.

Futurewolff is a very consistent sort who has the ability to be very competitive at this level and with Gavin Lerena taking the ride, he looks to be the main danger.

Rosy Lemon is the second-best-weighted horse in the race (behind Red Sparrow) and gets a lovely No 3 draw, so she rates a definite runner and one who must be respected.

Race 7 is the Grade 3, 4Racing Sea Cottage Stakes over 1800m and Choisaanada is bidding to become the first horse to win the Winter Series after being victorious in the first two legs. This is, however, his toughest task and although I expect him to run a massive race, I can’t see him beating Fire Attack.

Fire Attack is one of the best three-year-olds in the country and comes into this race 4kg better than the next best weighted horse. If he is close to peak fitness after a small break then he’ll be very hard to beat and is a banker in all bets.

Musical Score ran a decent race in the Jubilee Stakes last time out and prior to that, he was in unreal form. He is the second-best-weighted horse and rates the main danger.

Kamensky and Pumpkin Pie are others to include if you choose to go wider.

Race 8 is a Classified Stakes over 1400m and Red Amber is a very interesting runner, considering she’s a two-year-old filly taking on older horses, including males. This will not be an easy task but she could be much better than rated and I think she could be the horse to beat.

Laughing William could provide some value now that he goes back around the bend and off a good draw, so he must go into all bets.

Guerilla Warfare will enjoy the Standside track and must be included in all bets. Alabama Anna jumps from a wide stall, but she is the best-weighted runner and must still be respected.

BEST BET

Race 2 No 4 Shadowfax

VALUE BET

Race 6 No 2 War Reporter

PICK 6

R720

Leg 1: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Leg 2: 2, 3, 4

Leg 3: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8

Leg 4: 2

Leg 5: 1, 2

Leg 6: 2, 3, 4, 7