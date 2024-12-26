Hot females eye a Stateside Paddock

Who might follow in the hoofprints of Beach Bomb?

The Cartier Paddock Stakes has been a “win-and-you’re-in” qualifier for the US’s elite Breeders’ Cup meeting for a few years, but no-one paid that footnote much attention until now. It was a curiosity but the chances of any winning horse making the long and expensive transfer to the States were remote, to say the least.

That’s all changed. With racehorse exports now “a thing”, and the good American performances of 2024 Paddock Stakes victor Beach Bomb opening further stable doors, there’s suddenly a lot more riding on the next renewal of Kenilworth’s venerable, 1800m, weight-for-age race for fillies and mares.

That renewal is on 4 January, with fancy goods sponsor Cartier stumping up a purse of R1-million – which might help cover out-of-pocket expenses of a potential trip across the Atlantic.

The race shares a double bill with the L’Ormarins King’s Plate – another Breeders’ Cup qualifier.

The Paddock incentives, which also include Grade 1 status and a nice trophy, have attracted a strong, if smallish, entry of 13 horses. The sheer quality of opposition probably deterred connections of a few other likely lasses.

Top contenders

The joint-top merit-rated aspirants – on 119 – are a trio of four-year-olds: Double Grand Slam, Rascova and Red Palace, trained by Justin Snaith, Glen Kotzen and Dean Kannemeyer respectively.

Double Grand Slam was an impressive winner of the designated prep race, the Summer Bowl over 1600m at Kenilworth, four weeks ago. Rascova ran a decent warm-up in finishing fourth, while Red Palace disappointed as the starting favourite.

A month earlier, Red Palace dispatched Double Grand Slam in a 1400m at Durbanville, so that collateral form is a bit muddled. Red Palace has recently changed ownership and moved to the in-form Kannemeyer stables, further complicating calculations.

The bookmakers have sided with Double Grand Slam, installing her as the 28-10 ante-post favourite, with Red Palace a tier lower at 3-1. Rascova is offered at 7-1 – alongside the year-older Saartjie.

Potential Joburg raider Silver Sanctuary looks good value at 8-1 after a battling second in the Ipi Tombe Challenge at Turffontein and her trainer Mike de Kock expounding on her talent.

Final declarations for both the Paddock Stakes and the King’s Plate are due on Monday 30 December.

Entries

(No & draw, name, age & gender, weight, MR, trainer)

4 Saartjie (5M) 60 118 Andre Nel

2 Gold Poker Game (5M) 60 107 Candice Bass-Robinson

3 Indian Ocean (5M) 60 107 Lorenzo Karriem

9 Double Grand Slam (4F) 59.5 119 Justin Snaith

11 Rascova (4F) 59.5 119 Glen Kotzen

8 Red Palace (4F) 59.5 119 Dean Kannemeyer

13 Silver Sanctuary (4F) 59.5 117 Mike de Kock

5 Knockout (4F) 59.5 103 Justin Snaith

10 Lavender Bay (4F) 59.5 71 Andre Nel

12 World Of Alice (3F) 54 108 Sean Tarry

7 Little Suzie (3F) 54 107 Justin Snaith

6 Whistle The Tune (3F) 54 103 Glen Kotzen