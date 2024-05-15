Justin Snaith ‘army’ dominates first Durban July Log

See It Again tops the pile, but there’s debate about who makes the cut.

If the Hollywoodbets Durban July were to be held this week, champion trainer Justin Snaith would be saddling no fewer than five horses in the selected field.

And the connections of a few of the entries left out of the country’s biggest race might be a little puzzled by the choices made.

The first Durban July Log – listing 20 of the 45 remaining entries that the selection panel considers most worthy of a starting berth – has been published. The top ranks contain no surprises, but the lower rungs will spark debate.

Only 18 horses can participate – with two reserve runners in case of late withdrawals.

The recent export of a tranche of South Africa’s top thoroughbreds – mainly females – to the US is felt when you consider that nearly half the horses on the log are in the contest under sufferance – meaning their official merit ratings fall below the handicapping guidelines.

Frances Ethel

And there is a sole filly in the top 20: three-year-old Frances Ethel. Another three females are in the “no cigar” list of “next six in alphabetical order”.

The country’s top-rated middle-distance horse See It Again, unlucky runner-up in 2023 and trained in KwaZulu-Natal by Michael Roberts, tops the log, ahead of Main Defender, who some pundits predict will be withdrawn at some stage in the next seven weeks as he won’t stay the July’s 2200m.

Third on the list is another local galloper in Royal Victory, from the Nathan Kotzen yard.

Indeed, there are just the two KZN-trained hopefuls in the top 20 – as opposed to 11 from Western Cape trainers and seven from the Highveld.

Among Snaith’s six in the 20 are Saturday’s WSB 1900 winner Future Swing, on a current MR of 110 (though this might soon be hiked), and Mucho Dinero on the same mark.

De Kock runners

What will trainer Mike de Kock think about his charges Aragosta (MR 118) and Silver Sanctuary (MR 116) languishing in the “next six” waiting room?

The former was third in the recent Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge and won a Listed stayers feature in Cape Town a couple of months ago. The latter has been a feisty Grade 1 runner-up to exported luminaries Beach Bomb and Gimme A Nother.

Sean Tarry’s Lucky Lad (MR 121) is also on the bench, probably due to a lack of stamina credentials.

The log was determined by Lennon Maharaj (senior handicapper), Raf Sheik and Graeme Hawkins and their deliberation was overseen by Manfred Rohwer, chairman of the Gold Circle Racing Committee.

A Gold Circle press release said: “The panel considered merit ratings, current form and graded race performances in arriving at their decision and the issuing of the log is to provide a clear indication to all stakeholders and racing fans as to where each horse fits into the pecking order with just 53 days to go before the running of the R5-million Hollywoodbets Durban July (Grade 1) at Greyville on Saturday 06 July.

“In a genuine effort to be as transparent as possible, the log is issued on the basis that if the Hollywoodbets Durban July was run today, these are the horses that would make up the final field.

“But there are still a number of key races scheduled in the coming weeks, presenting an opportunity for horses to improve their chances of being considered for the final field at the time of final declarations on Monday, 24 June at 11am.”

THE LOG (as at 14 May):

See It Again (4c) – Michael Roberts – 132

Main Defender (3g) – Tony Peter – 131

Royal Victory (4g) – Nathan Kotzen – 125

Winchester Mansion (5g) – Brett Crawford – 124

Green With Envy (3c) – Dean Kannemeyer – 123

Purple Pitcher (3c) – Robyn Klaasen – 120

Pure Predator (3g) – Fanie Bronkhorst – 119

Dave The King (4g) – Mike De Kock – 126

Royal Aussie (4g) – Justin Snaith – 124

Without Question (4g) – Justin Snaith – 120

Snow Pilot (3c) – Justin Snaith – 120

Frances Ethel (3f) – Brett Crawford – 118

Cousin Casey (4c) – Sean Tarry – 123

Oriental Charm (3c) – Brett Crawford – 118

William Iron Arm (3c) – Tony Peter – 117

Hluhluwe (3g) – Justin Snaith – 117

Hotarubi (3g) – Sean Tarry – 116

Future Swing (4g) – Justin Snaith – 110

Mucho Dinero (4g) – Justin Snaith – 110

Master Redoute (5g) – Andre Nel – 115

Next 6 in alphabetical order:

Aragosta (5g) – Mike de Kock – 118

Lucky Lad (3c) – Sean Tarry – 121

My Soul Mate (3f) – Candice Dawson – 115

Saartjie (4f) – Andre Nel – 110

Silver Sanctuary – (3f) Mike de Kock – 116

Triple Time (4g) – Justin Snaith 112