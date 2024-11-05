Melbourne Cup: Singing jock gets tune out of 90-1 shot

Knight’s Choice blows away fancied opponents in Melbourne Cup.

Robbie Dolan was part of the light entertainment before Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup, Australia’s legendary horse race. The “singing jockey” was in demand for interviews about his recent run in the popular talent show “The Voice”.

He didn’t get to sing at Flemington racecourse, but a video of him belting out the song Horses at an earlier meeting was screened on the live TV coverage – to enthusiastic acclaim, to which he replied, “I did that completely sober as well. That was probably the hardest part. You need a bit of confidence every now and then… But geez that was insane — 40,000 people and probably double that crowd here today.”

Biggest race in the world

Few presenters bothered to ask him about his chances in the big race, aboard 90-1 shot Knight’s Choice – his only ride on the day, in his first visit to Australia’s most famous course.

But the young man and his unfancied, locally-bred, mount rocked that 90,000-plus crowd in “the race that stops a nation” – getting up to win by a short head after 3200m.

Behind them were much-vaunted challengers from Japan, Ireland, the UK and, of course, Australia itself.

“Pinch me, I think I’m dreaming!” exclaimed Dolan, originally from County Kildare in Ireland. “It’s incredible and I can’t believe it. I watched the runnings of the Melbourne Cup over the last 40 years the other night and I thought my best chance was if I get him to stay the trip and he’ll rattle home.

“He quickened up and he just proved everyone wrong. This is the biggest race in the world and I can’t even put into words how much it means to win this.”

‘I’m going to cry again’

Trained by Queensland-based John Symons and Sheila Laxon, five-year-old Knight’s Choice had finished fifth in the Bendigo Cup on his last start, but ran the race of his life to narrowly deny Japanese raider Warp Speed by a short head.

Dolan’s father, a former jockey, arrived in Australia for a surprise visit from Ireland at the weekend.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Dolan junior. “I can’t believe it. My dad is here. It’s mental.

“Win, lose or draw, it was a great day for me. To win it with him here and my little daughter Maisy and my partner Christine … I’m going to cry again.”

At the trophy presentation, he said racing fans might catch him belting out a tune — maybe atop a bar — later that evening.

“I’ll be singing tonight after a few beers!”