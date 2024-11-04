SA pair do us proud at Del Mar

No glory, but BC runners fly the flag high.

Isivunguvungu, ridden by Manuel Franco, enters the track prior to the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on day two of the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Race Track this last weekend. Picture: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Trainer Graham Motion and jockey Manny Franco were vexed after the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint in California at the weekend.

Motion described as “weird” a stewards’ decision to overrule an objection to the outcome of the contest, while Franco said, “I don’t know what would have been the outcome if I didn’t stop riding.”

This followed a melee in the final furlong of the $1-million 1000m event. South Africa’s hope Isivunguvungu, racing prominently, got squeezed and Franco had to snatch up his mount to avoid a collision – with favourite Cogburn and eventual winner Starlust lurching across the running line.

The irritation was understandable in the immediate aftermath of the drama at the “World Championships” of racing at Del Mar racecourse. But, in the end, the connections took it on the chin and moved on – as racing folk must do in their tough game.

Trip to Hong Kong

Isivunguvungu would not have won if everyone had kept a straight course but might have finished closer to the front than his eventual 2.50 lengths behind.

It was a sterling performance from the Hollywood Syndicate’s six-year-old gelding, who showed he has the speed and muscle to hang with the world’s best sprinters.

A trip to Hong Kong for a major sprint race in December is now on the cards.

Likewise, the other South African challenger, Beach Bomb, was not disgraced in her event, the BC Fillies & Mares Turf over 2200m. The Drakenstein Stud-owned four-year-old was drawn wide but made steady headway to get into a position to challenge in the stretch. Ultimately, she didn’t have the reserves to match winner Moira and finished 3.50 lengths adrift.

Given the limited time Motion had to prepare the duo, these were excellent showings that bolstered the reputation of South African thoroughbreds.

Motion has now taken charge of another Saffer export, unbeaten filly Gimme A Nother, who is arguably an even hotter prospect. The American racing scene will be scrutinised a lot more closely than before.

