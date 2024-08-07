Mike de Kock’s horses collect most money

Former champion trims down his string – but not the winnings.

Mike de Kock has earned the right to brag a little. On his website this week, the wizard trainer sums up the recently concluded 2023/24 racing season and points out that his stable had the highest average earnings per runner in the land over the 12 months – R31,260.

De Kock finished fourth in the national trainers’ championship, behind repeat champ Justin Snaith, Sean Tarry and Brett Crawford, all of whom fielded many more runners. He collected winnings of R17.6-million, along with 78 winners at a 14% strike rate.

South Africa’s internationally renowned conditioner has earned the right to ease off a little on the daily grind, too, after decades of campaigning on multiple fronts with hundreds of charges.

He has reduced the size of his stable to what he terms “a boutique string of about 60 horses” – the smallest brigade since he started out in 1989.

This trimming down hasn’t much affected the quality or effectiveness of the De Kock operation – as evidenced by last season’ six Grade 1 winners, which the website points out is his best return since his halcyon days of 2015.

Dave The King

Highlights were the successes of unbeaten filly Gimme A Nother and the “hard-galloping” gelding Dave The King.

Gimme A Nother – who has been exported to continue her exploits in the US – won seven races from as many starts between October 2023 and April 2024. Her wins included the Grade1 Wilgerbosdfrift SA Classic and the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes.

De Kock congratulated Snaith on his triumph: “Justin and his family run a world-class operation and their ongoing success speaks volumes. I continue to enjoy our rivalry.”

Of the 2024/5 season, he said: “The string will remain limited in numbers … and we’ll have a presence in Gauteng and Durban.

“There are a few young runners that will come through the ranks in the Highveld spring and summer, but Dave The King will be the main arrow in our bow. He has developed into a high-class act, and it’s hard to imagine him getting any better, but you never know. His aim will be the 2025 King’s Plate, with the Cape Met as an option thereafter.”

Team work

De Kock thanked the stable’s patrons and said: “We are humbled by the continued support from leading owners. Thanks also to my teams at Randjesfontein and Summerveld for their hard work and dedication throughout the season.

“My wife Diane and Vivian Nkosi have produced many a champion from their work with every season’s incoming two-year-olds, no less than the likes of Gimme A Nother recently.

“David Dlamini and Vengi Masawi have held the fort in Johannesburg and Michael Nzilane has done the same in KZN. [My son] Mathew played a vital role in developing the skills of this team before he left for Australia. I am privileged to be working with such a talented team.”

Mathew de Kock and his training partner Robbie Griffiths notched a top 10 position on the trainers’ log in Melbourne in the past season.

It was speculated that Mike de Kock would join his son Down Under, but the recent revival of the South African racing industry has obviously given new life to the glittering local career.