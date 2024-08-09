Couple of decent Shergar Cup rides for Rachel

All-female Rest of the World team are outsiders for the team prize.

There’s plenty of excitement ahead of the 2024 Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Rachel Venniker’s Rest of the World team are rank outsiders to win the Shergar Cup jockey challenge at Ascot in the UK on Saturday 10 August.

On Friday, British bookmakers were offering between 8-1 and 10-1 on the trio of RoW riders to claim the team prize, which, for the first time in the event’s 24-year history, is made up entirely of female riders.

Venniker is partnered by Australian Rachel King and Japan’s Nanako Fujita.

The other three teams in the hugely popular competition – Great Britain and Ireland, Europe and The Ladies – were crowded together at the top of the betting boards, yo-yoing in favouritism at odds of between 6-4 and 11-4.

The Ladies, captained as usual by Hayley Turner, have dominated the Shergar Cup in recent years – a dominance that has been well received among British racing fans, prompting the organisers to augment the female ranks by switching the gender of the RoW team for 2024.

Stable rider for Roberts

Venniker, South Africa’s sole professional female jockey, has drawn some promising rides, with two second favourites among her five engagements on the day.

Explaining her background to the UK media this week, Venniker said: “I am stable rider for Michael Roberts, so it is brilliant to have an ex-champion jockey – in Britain and South Africa – as my guv’nor. He has all the wisdom in the world to pass down. I am always trying my best to apply the knowledge I pick up.

“My strengths are probably my natural understanding of horses. I have worked with them since I was barely out the womb. I think it helps a lot to know the horses and understand them.

“Michael has given me plenty of advice and I am sure I will be getting more now I have had a look at the track – a few tips about what to do and how to do it properly. Michael was an incredible jockey and is always trying to help me. I am sure it will pay off.

“It is an honour and privilege to be invited to ride in the Shergar Cup. I have been to the Saudi International Challenge but to be invited to this is incredible.”

Best chance of scoring

Venniker gets galloping at 2.35pm SA time in Race 1, a five-furlong sprint, aboard 8-1 chance Holkham Bay for trainer William Knight.

This race looks like RoW’s best chance of scoring well. Fujita rides 4-1 favourite Adaay In Devon, while King partners 9-2 shot Jordan Electrics.

In Race 2, Venniker rides 5-1 second favourite Fox Journey for the renowned Sir Michael Stoute.

She sits out the third race and returns to the saddle in the fourth with 40-1 roughie Bulldog Drummond; then in the fifth with Champagned Prince, at 12-1 for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

The lucky last, Race 6, might be Venniker’s best chance of the day. She gets aboard Michael Bell-trained Carrytheone, whose Friday ante-post odds were 7-2.

The Shergar Cup – named in honour of the famous Derby winner snatched and killed by the IRA – is contested over all six races on the Ascot card. Each jockey rides in five races, with a 10-runner maximum field size per race.

The first five home in each race gets points as follows: 1st: 15 points; 2nd: 10 points; 3rd: 7 points; 4th: 5 points; 5th: 3 points

If one of the declared horses is a non-runner, a reserve horse comes in.

Europe: Bauyrzhan Murzabayev (captain), Jose-Luis Borrego, Alberto Sanna

Ladies: Hayley Turner (captain), Marie Velon, Joanna Mason

Rest of the World: Rachel King (captain), Rachel Venniker, Nanako Fujita

Great Britain and Ireland: Tadhg O’Shea (captain), Seamie Heffernan, Billy Loughnane