R10m Hollywoodbets July gets handicap tweak

New weight parameters to ‘elevate the spectacle’.

When five-year-old horse Campanajo won what is now known as the first Durban July, in 1897, the big-race purse was 500 “sovereigns” (about £500 at the time – and R1,000 at the time of South Africa’s conversion from sterling to rands in 1961). Campanajo’s co-owners, Messrs Molyneaux and Murray, banked about £400.

When the great race is contested for the 130th time at Greyville in 2026, the prize money on offer will be R10-million – up from 2025’s R5-million after race sponsor/owner Hollywoodbets doubled its backing at the weekend.

How times and economy have changed is further illustrated by the July’s first cash patronage, by British tobacco firm Rothmans, which revolutionised local racing stake money with its R30,000 sponsorship of the 1963 July Handicap – won by the legendary Colorado King.

The new Hollywoodbets July purse easily eclipses the R6-million of the current “richest race in Africa”, the Betway Summer Cup, which was run at Turfffontein in Joburg recently.

When Hollywoodbets announced its latest move at Friday evening’s twilight meeting at Greyville, it lauded “the historic and time-honoured” event as a “compelling blend of sport, style and celebration”, and harped on the cliche of racing’s association with fashionable clothing.

True racing people will have been more interested in another bombshell announcement on the night: that the July’s handicap system was being tweaked!

“In 2026, the year-on-year 100% boost in stakes money will be celebrated with a bold return to its true handicap heritage, reintroducing a more ‘open handicap’ designed to boost competitiveness and elevate the spectacle for racing fans and casual viewers alike,” read the media release.

It continued: “In handicap horse racing, weights are adjusted according to each horse’s rating, age and sex to level the playing field, thus helping to deliver the kind of edge-of-your-seat finish that has built the July’s legend.

“Key changes for 2026 include a return to a wider weight spread across the field:

• Bottom weight has been reduced from 53kg to 52kg.

• Top weight increased from 60kg to 62kg.

“Restoring a full 10kg spread in the range of weights means the race boasts the hallmark of a true, open handicap.

“The R10 million prize money – twice its previous level and R8 million up from the COVID years – is a key factor in the evolution to increase opportunity and reward performance across the field, and expand the prize-money distribution to recognise more finishers.

“In 2026 the first 12 horses past the post will now earn prize money (up from 10 previously), while the winning connections will bank R6 million – the biggest cheque in the history of graded stakes racing in Africa.

“To uphold the integrity of this world-class contest, [operator] Race Coast will assemble a five-person national panel of racing experts, which will be announced in due course, responsible for determining the final field.

Devin Heffer, brand and communications manager at Hollywoodbets, added: “The Hollywoodbets Durban July is an internationally recognised race day where sport, style and South African spirit come together — and we’re proud to be raising the stakes for the milestone 130th running.”

“With a record R10 million on offer and a bold return to a more open handicap, the racing will be as dramatic as the day is stylish. It’s a celebration of our heritage — on the track and in the culture — and 2026 is set to be unforgettable.”

With many of South Africa’s leading races being downgraded on the international rating scale, which leans towards weight-for-age races rather than handicaps, the July rejig goes against the grain for some observers.

However, tampering with tradition is a perilous thing. As Race Coast said: “While the racing is the heartbeat, the Hollywoodbets Durban July is defined by the full experience that embraces heritage, fashion, hospitality and Durban’s winter social season.”