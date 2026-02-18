Handicappers get a Guineas slap-down

Trust is now the top-ranked three-year-old.

Every true racing fan delights in a good galloping performance, but more than a few observers felt that the National Horseracing Authority’s official handicappers went a tad over the top in their enthusiasm for what happened in the TAB Gauteng Guineas on 7 February.

The handicappers were so bowled over by the way that Splittheeights won that Grade 2 race they handed him a 24-point merit-rating hike (from 97 to 121), while other prominent finishers also got whopping MR hikes: runner-up Grand Empire (108-120), fourth-placed One Eye On Vegas (106-118) and fifth Yippee Kiyay (101-117).

As reported here last week, this decision elevated Splittheeights to the lofty perch of highest-rated three-year-old in the country – even above stablemate Jan Van Goyen, who had previously won the prestigious Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

Mathew de Kock, who trains both these horses – and One Eye On Vegas and Yippee Kiyay – was having none of it and lodged an appeal against the latest MR figure.

An independent appeal panel of eminent racing persons was convened and quickly turned things around.

“The appeal panel was of the opinion that the line horse which was utilised, Tin Pan Alley, was not optimal under the circumstances and that Grand Empire and One Eye On Vegas should have been jointly utilised as the line horses on the day,” said an NHA press release.

“Accordingly, the merit rating of Splittheeights has been adjusted to 109, Grand Empire’s and One Eye On Vegas’s merit ratings have been restored to 108 and 106 respectively, and Yippee Kiyay’s merit rating has been adjusted to 105.

“The appeal was upheld and the deposit fee is to be refunded to Mr de Kock.” the release concluded.

This adjustment has seen Splittheeights plummet about 100 places down the national MR rankings.

Interestingly, Trust, who finished third in the Gauteng Guineas and wasn’t mentioned in any of the NHA’s communications, remains at an MR of 119 and is now the No 1 three-year-old in South Africa – one point above Jan Van Goyen, who he beat into second place in the Grade 2 Dingaans at Turffontein in November 2025.

The handicappers getting slapped back into their box seems in tune with a new mood at the NHA – ever since a changing of the guard at the august institution a little while back.

Recently there has been an NHA apology to a trainer over a breech of protocol, while another conditioner was “commended” for his prompt action in investigating a doping infraction. Such politeness was unheard of at the headmasterly NHA over many years.

The racing industry doesn’t need a “good buddy” set-up and the game’s cops must be vigilante and do their jobs without favour, but righting wrongs with grace and common courtesy can surely be part of the process.

Meanwhile, apparently chastened handicappers were taking no chances this week with their assessment of the Grade 3 Betway London News Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday.

Winner Fire Attack was used as the line horse, so his MR of 124 remained unchanged.

The runner-up, The Ultimater King, was raised four points from 113 to 117, in line with race conditions that cap the maximum increase for placed runners at four points,” said the NHA.

“[Third-placed] Olivia’s Way dropped slightly to 115 from 116, while [fourth] Busstopinhounslow had already been reduced to 110 from 111 following his penultimate start.”