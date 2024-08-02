Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Avatar photo

By Jack Milner

3 minute read

2 Aug 2024

11:13 am

Raiders to climb the mountain at Fairview

One should never underestimate the local challenge and champion East Cape trainer Alan Greeff will be looking for his fifth successive victory in this race.

Horse racing

Horses and jockeys ease down after a race. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

With all the rain in the Western Cape, Candice Bass-Robinson has opted for a safety net and is carded to run five horses at Fairview today.

They clearly mean business as Aldo Domeyer will be in town to ride them all.

With two Listed races on the card, Bass- Robinson is not the only visitor from the west as Glen Kotzen and the Harold Crawford/ Michelle Rix yards are both represented.

The features are Race 6, the East Cape Paddock Stakes for fillies and mares, and Race 7, the Memorial Mile, both over 1600m.

ALSO READ: Lerena set for a flying start

It is rare to see the father-and daughter team of Crawford and Rix at Fairview as they do not raid too often so it is worth considering five-year-old mare Time For Love.

She was a good winner over this distance at Kenilworth on 5 May and was not disgraced in her two starts since over a bit further.

This distance clearly suits her and she should make a bold bid at scoring. Muzi Yeni is in town today and he will be aboard the Time Thief mare.

They are ideally drawn in barrier No 2. Bass Robinson has a decent strike rate when raiding and Rainbow Lorikeet must be in with a good winning chance.

ALSO READ: Rescue of KZN racing gallops on

On form there is not much to choose between the two visitors but in their last three meetings, Time For Love has finished ahead of Rainbow Lorikeet.

However, she does go well for Domeyer who has won two of the last three times he has ridden her.

Bass-Robinson-trained Sugar Mountain, though, looks the runner to beat in the Memorial Mile.

While he did not fare well when coming up to Turffontein, he bounced back to his best after a rest and won a good race over 1600m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth last time.

ALSO READ: Quid Pro Quo: new hero is a good deal all round

He is also the best weighted runner in the field. One should never underestimate the local challenge and champion East Cape trainer Alan Greeff will be looking for his fifth successive victory in this race and his best hope looks to be lying with talented Fairy Knight.

This now four-year-old has had a very good year so far winning five times and his only defeat was in the East Cape Derby where he failed to see out the distance.

He showed he was still in fine form when beating elders last time out over 1300m.

Read more on these topics

Horse News horse profile horse racing news horseracing

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business JSE hits Eskom with R3 million fine for lack of transparency
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Call me anything you want, just don’t say I’m broke
News Gauteng restaurant inspections: Three foreigners arrested, business closed due to non-compliance
Courts Thabo Bester takes legal action against ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kgosi Mampuru
Multimedia From gang den to sport haven: Businessman gives up on government and fixes community park (VIDEO)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES