Raiders to climb the mountain at Fairview

One should never underestimate the local challenge and champion East Cape trainer Alan Greeff will be looking for his fifth successive victory in this race.

With all the rain in the Western Cape, Candice Bass-Robinson has opted for a safety net and is carded to run five horses at Fairview today.

They clearly mean business as Aldo Domeyer will be in town to ride them all.

With two Listed races on the card, Bass- Robinson is not the only visitor from the west as Glen Kotzen and the Harold Crawford/ Michelle Rix yards are both represented.

The features are Race 6, the East Cape Paddock Stakes for fillies and mares, and Race 7, the Memorial Mile, both over 1600m.

It is rare to see the father-and daughter team of Crawford and Rix at Fairview as they do not raid too often so it is worth considering five-year-old mare Time For Love.

She was a good winner over this distance at Kenilworth on 5 May and was not disgraced in her two starts since over a bit further.

This distance clearly suits her and she should make a bold bid at scoring. Muzi Yeni is in town today and he will be aboard the Time Thief mare.

They are ideally drawn in barrier No 2. Bass Robinson has a decent strike rate when raiding and Rainbow Lorikeet must be in with a good winning chance.

On form there is not much to choose between the two visitors but in their last three meetings, Time For Love has finished ahead of Rainbow Lorikeet.

However, she does go well for Domeyer who has won two of the last three times he has ridden her.

Bass-Robinson-trained Sugar Mountain, though, looks the runner to beat in the Memorial Mile.

While he did not fare well when coming up to Turffontein, he bounced back to his best after a rest and won a good race over 1600m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth last time.

He is also the best weighted runner in the field. Fairy Knight.

This now four-year-old has had a very good year so far winning five times and his only defeat was in the East Cape Derby where he failed to see out the distance.

This now four-year-old has had a very good year so far winning five times and his only defeat was in the East Cape Derby where he failed to see out the distance.

He showed he was still in fine form when beating elders last time out over 1300m.