Sound money in Dubawi Stakes

All eyes will be on the exciting Ma Yetal in Race 8.

Sound The Money has taken on some of the best in Dubai and will appreciate the drop in class in today’s Grade 3 Dubawi Stakes at Meydan. Picture: Dubai Racing Club

A pair of Group races — the Zabeel Mile and Dubawi Stakes — headline the opening meeting of 2024 at Meydan today.

Champion trainer Doug Watson holds a strong hand with recent Meydan winner Colour Up and smart sprinter Sound Money in the Dubawi Stakes (Group 3), an early pointer to the Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup night.

The latter, formerly trained by Bhupat Seemar, makes his seasonal reappearance and is fancied to take the prize in the hands of Pat Dobbs, despite carrying a 2kg penalty.

Owned by RRR Racing, he impressed when winning the Mahab Al Shimaal last season, travelling strongly before storming clear in the closing stages on his first start in the UAE.

He wasn’t disgraced, finishing less than six lengths behind Sibelius in the Golden Shaheen next time, and will appreciate the drop in grade.

Godolphin has dominated recent renewals of the Zabeel Mile, winning the last five editions, six trained in the past decade by Charlie Appleby, who surprisingly isn’t represented in the Group 2 turf showpiece.

Godolphin relies on Real World, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, in the 13-runner event. The seven-yearold, winner of the 2022 Zabeel Mile, isn’t the force of old and was soundly beaten in the Al Rashidiya two weeks ago.

However, in a weak Group 2 he can’t be dismissed if anywhere near his best.

In a trappy contest, San Donato makes most appeal. Trained by Doug Watson for Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum, he caught the eye on his seasonal debut in the National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi, running on strongly from the rear but ultimately coming up short when just failing to reel in Laneqash.

The performance deserves to be upgraded as San Donato had a tough, wide trip from a poor draw in the 16-runner race. Marbaan, from the all-conquering Michael Costa stable, is an interesting runner on his UAE debut.

He was well-regarded for Charlie Fellows in Britain, winning three of his 11 races including the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at two. It’s difficult to understand why his connections are starting him over a mile, having not run further than 1400m.

He can tend to be free in his races and will need a sound tempo to help him settle off a lengthy break, although drawn next to the rail will aid his cause.

All eyes will be on the exciting Ma Yetal in Race 8, the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial. He was wildly impressive on his racecourse debut in a 1200m maiden at Jebel Ali, slamming his four rivals in a fast time for a juvenile.

It was a spectacular effort and the US colt earned a lofty rating of 103. Trained by Costa, he clearly is the horse to beat but at skinny odds is passed over and South American import Quartier, winner of four of his six races, gets the vote on his Meydan debut.

He’s a strong stayer, effective on dirt and hails from a yard going well. Quirky but talented gelding Mendelssohn Bay can’t be overlooked for Bhupat Seemar under Tadhg O’Shea.

He produced a decent effort on his racecourse debut, keeping on well to beat front running Million D’Oro in a close finish at Meydan.

He’s open to further improvement and the form of that victory worked out well. Earlier on the card, Doug Watson’s unexposed Nyaar can win Race 2, a 1200m maiden.

He has progressed with racing since returning from his summer break and there was plenty of encouragement to take from his latest run when splitting Taakeed and Show Maker in a handicap, run over the same course and distance.

He made nice late headway having got a bump leaving the stalls and got well behind in the early stages. In a race that won’t take much winning, he sets the standard.

Racing gets underway with a competitive 2000m handicap on turf, which has attracted a field of 13. Appleby made an immediate impact with his first runners of the season at Meydan two weeks ago, saddling a double including the feature, the Al Rashidiya, with the impressive Measured Time.

The Godolphin handler saddles the unexposed Local Dynasty, winner of three of his eight races. He can bounce back to form after failing to justify favouritism in the November Handicap, a race that was switched to Newcastle’s All-Weather course after the race was cancelled at Doncaster due to a waterlogged track.

He took a keen hold at Newcastle and in the circumstances wasn’t disgraced finishing less than four lengths behind the winner.

He’s nicely berthed in stall No 6 and can provide William Buick with another winner at Meydan. Buick can round off a good night by winning the Jumeriah Trial, Race 5, with lightly raced Legend Of Dubai.

He showed a determined attitude to prevail in a close finish when scoring on his racecourse debut in a minor event at Haydock last September.

Raised in class next time, he produced a solid effort when fifth behind subsequent Dewhurst runner- up Alyanaabi in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes.

He’s unlikely to lack for fitness on the back of a 99- day break and is fancied to overcome a tricky draw in stall No 14.

BEST BET

Race 2 No 10 Nyaar

VALUE BET

Race 4 No 3 Branwell

BEST SWINGER

Race 6: 1-Sound Money and 3-Beolmaui Star

JACKPOT

(Races 6 to 9)

R128

Leg 1: 1, 3, 4, 6

Leg 2: 5, 6, 9, 10

Leg 3: 1, 3

Leg 4: 3, 10, 11, 15