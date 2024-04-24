2024 Durban July: 58 first entries unveiled

Last year’s runner-up races to the top of bookmakers’ betting boards.

Big-striding chestnut colt See It Again galloped clear of his rivals at the top of the Hollywoodbets Durban July betting when first entries for Africa’s greatest race were announced on Wednesday.

The race sponsor had the 2023 runner-up at odds of 7-2 shortly after the veil was lifted on 58 hopefuls for the 2024 July – though other pencillers had him as short as 15-4.

Michael Roberts-trained See It Again has been up with the punting pace ever since Hollywoodbets opened their July book in early February. But other contenders barreled their way up to the bar as the weeks went by. Notable among these was Mucho Dinero, with talk among punters being that he was champion trainer Justin Snaith’s prime candidate.

But Mucho Dinero ran last in a less-than-stellar Greyville Pinnacle Stakes at the weekend, starting his KwaZulu-Natal winter campaign on a low note and immediately blowing out in the July betting – from 4-1 to 8-1.

Tarry and De Kock picks

Nonetheless, January’s Premier Trophy winner is among Snaith’s eight July entries, the others being Royal Aussie, Without Question, Triple Time, Hluhluwe, The Grey King, Future Swing and Get Impressed. Few of those horses can be entirely discounted 72 days out from the R5-million Grade 1 showpiece on 6 July.

Former champion trainer Sean Tarry outdid everyone in the aspiration stakes, with 10 nominations. Those from his yard catching the eye were three-year-olds Lucky Lad and Mid Winter Wind, stayer Future Pearl and enigmatic Cousin Casey.

Tarry’s Highveld neighbour Mike de Kock, bidding for a sixth July, entered seven horses including three-year-old wonder filly Gimme A Nother, who is unbeaten in seven starts. It can only be concerns about her tender age and gender – and a lack of exposure to male competition – that keep this one at an inviting 7-1 in the betting.

Winchester Mansion is up for the job of defending his 2023 July title, with a cracking second place in the recent Champions Challenge in Joburg seeing his price chopped to 10-1.

A notable absence from the first entry list is three-year-old colt Sandringham Summit, whose new owners believe success in the 2200m July might harm his breeding prospects, with elite mile victories apparently considered superior in the stud book.

Also missing is any candidate from the stable of ace Cape Town trainer Candice Bass-Robinson, whose Cape Guineas 1-2 of Snow Pilot and Red Palace might have been considerations.

The entries, in order of merit rating, are:

(name, age/gender, MR, trainer)

SEE IT AGAIN (4C) 132 Michael Roberts

MAIN DEFENDER (3G) 131 Tony Peter

DAVE THE KING (4G) 126 Mike de Kock

GIMME A NOTHER (3F) 125 Mike de Kock

ROYAL VICTORY (4G) 125 Nathan Kotzen

ROYAL AUSSIE (4G) 124 Justin Snaith

WINCHESTER MANSION (5G) 124 Brett Crawford

COUSIN CASEY (4C) 123 Sean Tarry

PURPLE PITCHER (3C) 120 Robyn Klaasen

WITHOUT QUESTION (4G) 120 Justin Snaith

GREEN WITH ENVY (3C) 119 Dean Kannemeyer

LUCKY LAD (3C) 119 Sean Tarry

SON OF RAJ (4G) 119 Tony Peter

ARAGOSTA (5G) 118 Mike de Kock

FRANCES ETHEL (3F) 118 Brett Crawford

WILLIAM IRON ARM (3C) 117 Tony Peter

FUTURE PEARL (4G) 116 Sean Tarry

MONTIEN (4G) 116 Piet Botha

PURE PREDATOR (3G) 116 Fanie Bronkhorst

SILVER SANCTUARY (3F) 116 Mike de Kock

MONDIAL (3G) 115 M G Azzie/A A Azzie

MY SOUL MATE (3F) 115 Candice Dawson

SAFE PASSAGE (5G) 115 Mike de Kock

HOTARUBI (3G) 114 Sean Tarry

LET’S GO NOW (3F) 114 Sean Tarry

MID WINTER WIND (3G) 114 Sean Tarry

MASTER REDOUTE (5G) 113 Andre Nel

ORIENTAL CHARM (3C) 113 Brett Crawford

TRIPLE TIME (4G) 112 Justin Snaith

ATTICUS FINCH (4G) 111 Alec Laird

HLUHLUWE (3G) 111 Justin Snaith

NEBRAAS (7G) 111 Sean Tarry

MUCHO DINERO (4G) 110 Justin Snaith

SAARTJIE (4F) 110 Andre Nel

SHOEMAKER (4G) 110 Mike de Kock

BARBARESCO (3G) 109 J A Janse van Vuuren

SECOND BASE (6G) 107 Robyn Klaasen

FORMAGEAR (4G) 106 Peter Muscutt

CAPE EAGLE (6G) 105 Andre Nel

IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA (5G) 105 Gareth van Zyl

PERFECT WITNESS (5M) 105 Candice Dawson

FUTURE SWING (4G) 103 Justin Snaith

NAVAJO NATION (3G) 103 Robbie Hill

PONTE PIETRA (4G) 103 Dean Kannemeyer

RIVER ROMEO (4G) 101 Lorenzo Karriem

NARINA TROGON (4G) 100 Michael Miller

PYROMANIAC (5G) 100 Sean Tarry

BARATHEON (5G) 98 Piet Botha

GET IMPRESSED (3G) 96 Justin Snaith

MARAUDING HORDE (3C) 96 Mike de Kock

THE GREY KING (3G) 96 Justin Snaith

CELTIC BEAUTY (3F) 94 Tony Rivalland

POMODORO’S JET (5G) 93 Brett Crawford

ANCIENT WORLD (3G) 92 Michael Miller

CELESTIAL CITY (5H) 92 Sean Tarry

JORDAN (3G) 91 Sean Tarry

INDIAN OCEAN (4F) 90 Lorenzo Karriem

DANSE MILORD (5M) 89 M J Odendaal

BETTING

7-2 See It Again

7-1 Royal Victory, Gimme A Nother, Green With Envy

8-1 Mucho Dinero

10-1 Winchester Mansion

16-1 Purple Pitcher

25-1 Main Defender, Safe Passage, Future Swing, Without Question

33-1 Lucky Lad, Pure Predator, William Iron Arm

40-1 Aragosta, Shoemaker, Cousin Casey

25-1 to 250-1 the others.