Trainer Sean Tarry gives the lowdown on Lucky Lad

The Gold Challenge will tell us a lot about the star colt, says Tarry.

There is enough evidence to suggest Lucky Lad has the stamina to do well over a mile, says the horse-of-the-moment’s trainer Sean Tarry.

Tarry cheerfully admits his decision to race Lucky Lad in this weekend’s Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge over 1600m at Greyville is “unorthodox” – coming as it does just seven days after the colt’s breathtaking triumph in the 1200m Golden Horse Sprint.

In terms of the quick turnaround, the multiple national champ notes that his three-year-old charge has recovered well from the exertions at Scottsville, where he came from miles off the leaders to snatch Grade 1 honours on the line.

“He’s obviously very fit, as that performance showed. And he’s healthy and well back in the yard,” said Tarry.

“We are monitoring him closely on a daily basis and, so far, everything’s looking good.”

Longer distance

In terms of the jump in race distance – from 1200m to 1600m – Tarry points out that Lucky Lad “only just got there over the 12” and, before that, challenged strongly in the finish of the 1400m Hawaii Stakes, finishing runner-up to “one of the best three-year-olds around” in Sandringham Summit.

Sandringham Summit and Lucky Lad – both sons of reigning champion sire Gimmethegreenlight – clash again in the Gold Challenge. But they don’t have just each other to worry about as the R2-million race features an ultra-competitive line-up.

“We have to bear in mind that this is a very, very strong race,” observes Tarry when asked about the prospects of his brace of runners – the other being Cousin Casey, who is starting to recapture the elite-level form that made him a headline act a while ago.

In the Gold Challenge field are the country’s two top-rated horses, See It Again and Main Defender, and the lowest merit rating among the 13 runners is 120.

“This race will tell us a lot,” says Tarry on the question of Lucky Lad’s stamina capabilities.

Thus far, his six wins from nine starts have been in sprints, yet he remains among live entries for the 2200m Durban July after the race’s second declaration stage this week.

“I’ve not said he’ll definitely get the July distance, but I do believe we have a good winning chance; otherwise, I wouldn’t have accepted with him.”

Staying capacity

Lucky Lad’s pedigree indicates he might have staying capacity.

While his father didn’t win beyond 1600m and the offspring are predominantly sprinters and milers, a number of sons and daughters have done well over longer distances – notably Got The Greenlight, who was second and third in successive Julys; Daily News 2000 winners Surcharge and Green With Envy; and fillies Gimme A Nother, Bless My Stars and She’s A Keeper.

One thing Tarry knows for sure is that Lucky Lad is “very brave” – a character trait revealed to everyone in those pulsating seconds as he inched ahead of three other horses charging for the line in the Golden Horse.

“He has a wonderful personality,” adds his conditioner. “Nothing fazes him. He’s still an entire, so he’s a bit of a boytjie and can be a handful at times, but generally he’s very good natured.”

As most of the best racehorses are.