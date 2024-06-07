Can Fourie reach 335 at Fairview?

Hopefully the meeting can take place because Fourie does have some very promising rides.

After riding three winners at Turffontein yesterday Richard Fourie is now just five victories away from breaking that milestone of 335 to exceed the record set by Anthony Delpech.

Betting has closed on whether Fourie will achieve the goal and has opened on when he will break that record.

He looks sure to ride a few winners at Fairview today when they race on the Polytrack, but whether he can attain that goal is doubtful – tomorrow at Hollywoodbets Greyville is the general belief.

There has been a surfeit of rain in the Eastern Cape this week and hopefully the meeting can take place because Fourie does have some very promising rides.

The first comes up in Race 2, a Maiden Juvenile Stakes over 1200m, where he rides Walt Whitman, named after the American poet.

This Canford Cliffs juvenile showed promise on debut when fourth behind Golden Link over 1400m considering he had a couple of things go wrong that day.

He jumped slowly and shifted under pressure, so good improvement should be forthcoming. The drop in distance should also suit the colt.

Blinkers are expected to do the trick for Hanging Rock, Fourie’s ride in Race 4, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1400m.

This three-year-old filly has been very consistent without winning and was third on her local debut when trying the Polytrack for the first time.

More was expected from this Canford Cliffs filly that day but jumping from pole position this time around she should make amends.

The Greeff-Fourie combination has been lethal with regards to filly Luna Halo and she looks the right one in Race 6, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1400m.

Fourie has come out on top in seven of the nine times he has been aboard Luna Halo. She is also unbeaten in two starts on the Polytrack.