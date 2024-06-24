Trainers’ title hots up

In Race 2, disappointing Run For Me has an ideal opportunity to get out of the maiden ranks.

We have been so focused on Richard Fourie’s record-breaking run that the fight for Champion Trainer in the Eastern Cape has been put on the back burner.

However, it is alive and well and heading for another dramatic showdown between Alan Greeff and Gavin Smith.

Last season it went right down to the last meeting with Gavin Smith holding on to win by a couple of winners.

Greeff held an eight-win lead going into last Friday’s meeting at Fairview but Smith had a treble while Greeff had a rare blank day so the gap was reduced to five with their respective totals going into today’s meeting on the Polytrack at 124 for Greeff and 119 for Smith.

This Master Of My Fate gelding has reached 30 starts now without winning but has finished runner- up four times.

This 1600m on the Polytrack suits him nicely and Louie Mxothwa does get the best out of Run For Me.

However, Greeff can bounce back with a couple of his own winners, both with Fourie up, and he can claim Races 4 and 7, with Regazzo Grande and Arturo respectively.

Regazzo Grande took 21 runs to win his maiden and possibly more out of desperation than anything else, Greeff decided to try him over 1900m as opposed to his previous distances of 1600m and 1400m.

The result was literally a runaway success as the Flying The Flag gelding romped home by 5.25 lengths on the Polytrack. He goes 2200m this time and could be even better.