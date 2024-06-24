Racing tips: Air Raid strike in Cape

Fun Zone in Race 6 could give stable a double.

School Policy narrowly beat Fun Zone but the latter will be 4.5kg better off and should turn the form around in Race 6 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth tomorrow. Picture: Wayne Marks

Candice Bass-Robinson has some decent runners on display at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth tomorrow, and can get bettors off to a winning start when she sends out Air Raid in Race 1, a Juvenile Plate over 1100m.

This beautifully bred colt cost R3 million as a yearling and was thought to need his debut performance and was allowed to drift to 10-1 by the start.

However, that price belied his ability as he sat just off the pace and hit the front close home before holding off fast-finishing We Have Touchdown to win by 0.40 lengths.

He is by Lancaster Bomber out of multiple Grade 1 winning mare Inara, and it will be interesting to see how he will do over a little further.

However, after winning his maiden over 1200m, this time he drops in distance, although based on the manner in which he ran, 1100m should be fine for him.

What is relevant is that his victory came in yielding going and the conditions are likely to be the same on this occasion. Aldo Domeyer takes the ride once again.

This is a strong field, though, and the main threat is likely to come from Glen Kotzen-trained Worldly with Richard Fourie up and filly Worldcraft, trained by Vaughan Marshall.

Interestingly, We Have Touchdown lines up in Race 3 and a good showing from Air Raid will give that last form line a solid boost.

School Policy has won three of her last four starts, the last two coming over 1400m, which is the distance of Race 6, a Middle Stakes for fillies and mares.

However, at the weights, Andre Nel’s charge might battle to triumph this time as she finds herself 4.5kg worse off with Fune Zone for a 0.50 length beating.

Fun Zone is another Bass- Robinson-trained runner who produced a superb turn of foot last time to claim that runner-up spot.

On paper she should be held by Princess Izzy, based on their run in the Listed Sweet Chestnut Stakes but nothing went right for Fun Zone on that occasion and she finished 8.20 lengths behind Brett Crawford’s runner.

Fun Zone is now 3kg better off and jumps from barrier No 3 and with Craig Zackey up this time, the four-year-old daughter of Rafeef might well reverse the placings.

Princess Izzy is the obvious danger but she has been contesting races over further of late and might not benefit from the drop in trip.

This daughter of Master Of My Fate backed up her victory in the Sweet Chestnut Stakes with a fourth place in back-to-back Listed races (over 1600m and 1800m) last month.