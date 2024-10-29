Wide draws for SA hopes at Breeders Cup

Isivunguvungu and Beach Bomb will tackle the world elite on Saturday.

The two South African runners drew wide for this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup race meeting at Del Mar racecourse in California. Both have been installed as 20-1 chances by the American bookmakers.

Isivunguvungu jumps from gate No 10 in a 12-horse field in the 1000m Breeders’ Cup Turf, while Beach Beauty goes from No 11 out of 13 in the Fillies & Mares Turf over 2200m.

Isivunguvungu faces an obvious challenge over the minimum trip, with a tight bend and a short straight, while Beach Bomb must navigate two turns and could quickly find herself out of her ground with some of the world’s best female thoroughbreds jostling for position.

Decent chances

However, trainer Graham Motion remained upbeat about the chances of his South African duo following the draw on Monday afternoon. He was quick to point out that Isivunguvungu will be surrounded by speed at the start – with the 7-5 favourite and local hero Cogburn on his immediate inside at No 9 and fancied British raiders Bradsell (7-2) and Big Evs (12-1) on his outside.

A trio of 30-1 chances start from inside gates and there is likely to be an early scramble for the running rail.

Jockey Manny Franco is booked to ride Isivunguvungu, who races in the yellow with purple starred silks of Durban’s Hollywood Syndicate. Antonio Fresu on Beach Bomb will be wearing Drakenstein Stud’s equally famous blue and white.

International interest

The South African challengers have not registered with the US racing press this week – with only their presence among 80 overseas entries for the 14 races warranting passing mention.

Most of the attention on Tuesday was reserved for the marquee event of the two-day “world championships of racing”, the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with Irish-trained City Of Troy and the US’s Fierceness hogging the headlines.

Aidan O’Brien’s European champion drew 3 in the 14-horse field and was chalked up as the 5-2 favourite. Fierceness in stall No 9 was offered at 3-1, with Japan’s Forever Young next at 6-1 after getting pole position.

City Of Troy will be racing on dirt for the first time in the $7-million Classic, but has plenty of dirt excellence in his American bloodline.