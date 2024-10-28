Dethrone Dave The King and you’re in the money

The Charity Mile ante-post market is a shopping punter’s delight.

For anyone looking past Dave The King for the winner of the Allied Steelrode On A Mission Charity Mile there’s plenty of excellent value to be had in the ante-post betting.

The reigning Equus Horse of the Year has been pegged at 3-1 in a fairly quiet market for the R1-million Grade 2 event at Turffontein on Saturday.

Of course, few would argue that trainer Mike de Kock’s charge does not have the record to justify his elevated place on the bookmakers’ boards, but horse racing is nothing if not a trampler of reputation.

Over the years, the Charity Mile, positioned early on the Highveld feature race calendar, before many top runners have settled into their campaigns, has thrown up a few surprises.

And Dave The King fits that slightly under-done profile. He hasn’t raced for 97 days, following a glory run of three wins on the trot in the KwaZulu-Natal winter term. These victories included the Gold Challenge and the Champion Stakes – which clinched him the Equus gong.

No-one doubts De Kock will have the gelding well prepared for this important race, but he surely won’t have him fully wound up as there are rather bigger fish to fry in the weeks and months ahead.

Then there is the question of his 63kg impost, which means he is giving away lumps to some handy rivals. The booking of champion jockey Richard Fourie helps correct the balance a little, but wily punters will be wary of plumping for Dave The King as a banker.

Other contenders

Filly Frances Ethel from Brett Crawford’s Joburg yard is offered at a generous looking 6-1 after a promising comeback run over 1600m on the Turffontein Inside track three weeks ago. She gets 5kg from the top dog.

Back In Business and Celtic Rumours, male and female winners of the recent Spring Challenge races at the Big T, are bang in form and will draw plenty of interest at 8-1. They get 7kg and 10.5kg respectively.

Another hitting his straps is Barbaresco (8-1), back home in Joburg after a luckless stint at the coast.

KZN raiders have a good record at Turffontein and Gladatorian is a smart value proposition at 20-1 – especially after an eye-catching upcountry orientation run in the Spring Challenge.

BETTING

3-1 Dave The King

6-1 Frances Ethel

8-1 Barbaresco, Back In Business, Celtic Rumours

9-1 Silver Sanctuary

16-1 Winchester Mansion

18-1 Gimmeanotherchance

20-1 Gladatorian, Meridius

22-1 Hotarubi

25-1 and upwards the others