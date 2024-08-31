Junior sprinter Bayanda Walaza wins again to close out spectacular season

Walaza became the first athlete in 26 years to win the 100m/200m double at the global junior championships.

Sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza delivered a phenomenal performance in the early hours of Saturday morning (SA time) to close out a memorable season.

Walaza won the men’s 200m final in 20.52 seconds at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Peru, holding off a challenge from Australian athlete Gaut Gaut, who clocked 20.60 for the silver medal.

After winning the 100m final two days earlier, Walaza became the first athlete to win the men’s 100m/200m double at the global junior championships since British athlete Christian Malcolm achieved the feat in 1998.

The 100m champ becomes the 200m champ ‼️



🇿🇦's Bayanda Walaza is the sprint king of Lima 👑#WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/0fw3txwkHW — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 31, 2024

The 18-year-old sprinter was not in line to secure a third medal, however, after the national 4x100m relay team finished fourth in their heat (in Walaza’s absence) and were later disqualified for a changeover violation. They missed out on a spot in the final where Walaza would have given them a significant boost.

Walaza, a matric student at Curro Hazeldean in Pretoria, enjoyed a spectacular 2024 campaign.

Aside from his performances in Peru this week, he earned the silver medal behind Akani Simbine in the 100m final at the SA Championships in Pietermaritzburg in April, and he formed part of the national 4x100m team that claimed silver at the Olympic Games in Paris earlier this month.

Five medals

After four days of competition at the five-day World Athletics U-20 Championships, the SA team were lying fourth in the overall table with five medals (three gold, one silver and two bronze).

Apart from Walaza, three other athletes had reached the podium in their events.

Udeme Okon won gold in the men’s 400m final, JL van Rensburg grabbed silver in the men’s shot put final, and Bradley Nkoana earned bronze in the men’s 100m final.