OPINION: Talented young athletes need support to convert their success

Managing young athletes who are still developing requires a careful balance.

Bradley Nkoana (left) and Bayanda Walaza stepped on the podium at the Olympic Games and the World Athletics U-20 Championships this month. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Watching the World Athletics U-20 Championships this week, it is clear that the new generation of rising South African track and field stars is packed with talent.

The reality, however, is that the country has always had tremendous junior talent, and most of these athletes don’t make it at senior level.

There are exceptions, and some athletes who have shone as juniors have managed to convert their performances at senior level, but it’s rare.

And it’s not only an issue in South Africa. This happens all over the world, and there are multiple reasons for it.

Managing junior talent

One issue is that younger athletes are able to lean on their natural talent, but once they get to professional level they have to put in the hard work to remain competitive.

Another problem is that parents, coaches and teachers often push kids too hard, and by the time they leave high school or university, they’re tired of training and racing.

The biggest concern, however, is that when athletes are competing at the highest level, even in the junior age group, they’re always facing potential injuries. Some of them get hurt and they never really recover.

Finding balance

Managing young athletes who are still developing requires a careful balance, ensuring they are taught a strong work ethic, while making sure they enjoy the sport and are given sufficient time to rest and recover.

It’s not an easy thing to do, which is why good coaches are key. The approach of parents and guardians is equally important, as well as schools, clubs and federations.

We lose far too many athletes between junior and senior level, and if all the medallists at the World U-20 Championships are going to be able to make the step up over the next few years, it’s important they are guided properly by the people closest to them.

Winning world junior titles is great, but athletes can’t ride on that success for long before they’re forgotten. If they want to be remembered, they have to repeat those performances in senior competitions.

The athletes who have performed well in Peru this week have already proved they have the potential, but they still have a long way to go to reach it.

If they do, the nation’s track and field status is going to be lifted in what could be a golden era for the sport. If not, we head back to the drawing board.

But we’ve been drawing on boards long enough, and it’s important that talented young athletes are able to convert their success.

We know they have the ability to do that. What they need is sufficient care and support. They can’t do it alone.