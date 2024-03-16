Shot put star Blignaut heads to Italy in an attempt to reach his full potential

Returning home this week, Blignaut won the shot put at the ASA Athletix Grand Prix in Potchefstroom.

Kyle Blignaut in action during the shot put qualifying round at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Picture: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP

Having struggled to replicate the feats he achieved as a teenager, former world junior champion Kyle Blignaut hopes his new environment in Europe will help him reach new heights in his athletics career.

Blignaut finished sixth in the men’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and though he earned the silver medal at the 2022 African Championships, he went on to settle for seventh place at the Commonwealth Games later that year. Last season his struggles continued as he was eliminated in the qualifying round at the World Championships.

However, before his long-time coach Pierre Blignaut lost a lengthy battle with cancer late last year, they had sat down together and discussed a succession plan if he died.

Urged by ‘Oom Pierre’ to head to Italy, in order to train with renowned coach Paulo dal Soglio, 24-year-old Blignaut took the advice and left SA shores in December.

‘Very different’

The transition hadn’t been easy, Blignaut admitted, but he was hoping his new environment would help him reach his full potential, with his new training partners including SA-born Zane Weir who won the European indoor title last year in the colours of Italy.

“It has been very different, and there’s stuff that I’ve been doing for the past 15 years which I have to rethink,” Blignaut said.

“I’m working hard on changing specific things with my technique, and I’m finding and feeling parts of it in the throws, but other parts are still missing. When I find all of that I think I should do really well.”

After spending three-months in Italy, where he competed in some indoor competitions, Blignaut returned home this week in order to prepare for the international season while competing on the domestic circuit.

A few days after arriving in South Africa, he won the shot put at the ASA Athletix Grand Prix in Potchefstroom on Thursday night.

‘I’ll get better’

Though he was not satisfied with his winning heave of 20.10m – more than a metre short of his 21.21m personal best – he believed he would get closer to the automatic Olympic qualifying standard of 21.50m before heading back to his base in Italy.

“We’ve been throwing indoors over there for the last two months, but I think with some time here I’ll find that rhythm again,” Blignaut said.

“I think I just need to get used to the heat and find my feet this side, and I think I’ll get better over the next few weeks.”