LISTEN: Boks, some Proteas and strong views on ‘No Arms’ Farrell

Owen Farrell's no-arms tackle and his subsequent punishment has got the rugby world talking.

Rugby is our major focus again this week as the countdown continues towards the game’s showpiece tournament, the Rugby World Cup, in just less than three weeks in France when the Springboks face Wales in Cardiff in a warm-up match on Saturday.

It’s also almost time for cricket to start churning the emotions again, with a home ODI and T20I series against Australia around the corner, while the debate is raging and there appears to be a huge fall-out over the reversal of England rugby captain Owen Farrell’s red card for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham at Twickenham last weekend.

Joining host Trevor Cramer in studio this week to unpack and tackle the issues … another regular contributor to the show as an expert panellist … senior Citizen rugby writer, Ross Roche.

Among the issues under discussion in the rugby space, the potentially impactful return to action of Bok captain Siya Kolisi, how close is the run-on side actually to a starting combination for the World Cup opener against Scotland on 10 September? How many, if any, so-called frontline players’ places are under siege and the risks associated with warm-up games.

Also a brief look at the Proteas sides to face the Aussies…and…we pour fuel on the already raging fire regarding the little slap on the wrist meted out to England skipper “No Hands” Owen Farrell, a serial offender for foul play and the consistency of the whole rugby disciplinary process.

Plus…the popular GOLD STAR and FLOP of the week.